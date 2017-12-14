Transcript for What happens next after Doug Jones' Alabama Senate race victory

Let me just start out by saying how thrilled that my family and I are for this win last night. It has been a fun campaign. Reporter: Today Doug Jones taking a victory lap after his historic defeat of Roy Moore in the deeply red state of Alabama. I've said it over and over, that the people of this state have more in common than they have to divide us. Reporter: Sending a message of unity after a divisive campaign. Jones by most accounts was the underdog. The results from that dramatic and consequential senate race in Alabama, the Democrat Doug Jones who has defeated Republican Roy Moore -- Reporter: Winning by a whisper, 1.5%, 20,715 votes. He's now the state's first democratic senator in 25 years. Republican candidate Roy Moore has yet to concede the race. Good evening. Reporter: Late tonight Moore issued a video statement. And the battle rages on. In this race we have not received the final count to include military and provisional ballots. This has been a very close race and we are awaiting certification by the secretary of state. Reporter: Last night his tough-talking campaign reduced to a hail Mary technicality. When the vote is this close, it's not over -- Reporter: Attributing his historic upset to bad press surrounding multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with young girls. Part of the problem with this campaign is we've been painted in an unfavorable and unfaithful light. Reporter: President trump, who had thrown his support behind Moore in the waning weeks of the campaign -- So get out and vote for Roy Moore. Reporter: Today quickly moved on. Congratulating Doug Jones in a tweet. A win is a win, the people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends. And later made it clear he's unhappy with the results. A lot of Republicans feel differently. They're very happy with the way it turned out. But I would have -- as the leader of the party, I would have liked to have had the seat. Reporter: The victory in Alabama reverberating across the nation, 58% of women and 96% of African-American voters bolstering Jones' win. The African-American community, thank you! Reporter: Perhaps an early indicator what was to expect in the 2018 midterm elections and beyond. Moving forward, who won, who lost? The president's lost big. He's no longer what anybody thought he was, a political gorilla. The ability to take him on in congress I think is raised. Going forward into 2018, the Democrats I think are likely to take back the house. Now for the first time have a shot at taking the United States senate. Reporter: What groups won this race for Jones? Black voters was a huge part, more black voters turned out percentage-wise than turned out for Barack Obama. Reporter: In particular, African-American women. Like at salon per situation 97 Birmingham. I was very excited and happy to see that Doug Jones won. I believe because Roy Moore's allegations, people saw how serious. We needed a difference in Alabama. What used to represent the south, which was white male voters, are the group of voters that are dropping every single election year. We're going to see a different south over time and I think this represents women, African-American, and Latinos, represent a different rising south. Reporter: One of the people playing a role in this political upset for the ages, Beverly young Nelson. It is a relief to know he's not going to be in the office. And that this may not happen again. Hopefully. Mr. Moore reached over and began groping me -- Reporter: Nelson, seated next to her lawyer Gloria Allred, one of nine women who came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore. It has been an amazing day for me. I've had people in California and elsewhere who have sent me congratulations, who have wrote notes of enthusiasm. I've had people in Alabama that has gone out that has never voted before to vote in my honor. Reporter: Moore has denied the allegations. Young hopes Moore's defeat does not mean the end of a movement. I think there's going to be a lot more women come forward from the workplaces and other surroundings. I don't think this is just going to be a political thing, I think it's going to open it up worldwide. Sexual harassment and the "Me too" movement is apolitical. Reporter: Gretchen Carlson, whose book delves into the topic, was at the forefront, settling a landmark case against former fox chief Roger Ailes. The way I look at this is it's not Democrat and Republican, this is a victory for women who had courage to speak up. Reporter: Amongst a national reckoning on the issue of sexual harassment. Five women accuse celebrity chef Mario batali of sexual misconduct. He's taking a leave from his restaurant empire. A spokesperson says, we have asked Mario batali to step away from the chew while we review the allegations. Tonight Tavis smiley suspended by pbs. He has not responded to our request for comment. Just last week, Michigan democratic congressman John Conyers was the first member of congress to step down amidst allegations of sexual harassment. Days later Minnesota democratic senator Al Franken stepped down after multie female senators called for his resignation. There is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the oval office. Reporter: A reminder of how such allegations of reverberating across the political spectrum. This isn't a partisan issue. This is how women are treated every day. Reporter: On Monday, three of the women who have publicly accused president trump of sexual misconduct before he ran for office called on congress to investigate. I am hoping that this will come forward. And produce enough pressure on congress to address it. They were not heard. The president as a candidate called them liars. I can't believe that 19 women are liars. And I do think it needs to be investigated. Reporter: Jackie Speier, along with other democratic congress women, is taking that fight directly to the white house. The base recognizes that what is happening in this country right now and to the leadership of president trump is not in the best interests of the American people. Reporter: As for Doug Jones, today he offered the nation something we've rarely seen in recent times in our politics. Civility. I thank president trump for his call today and I look forward, if he's putting forth things that help the state of Alabama.

