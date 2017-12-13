Transcript for Doug Jones wins Alabama Senate race

don't know what to say. In deep red Alabama, closer than the race was ever supposed to be. I always believe the people of Alabama have more in common than to divide us. We have shown not just around the state of Alabama but we have shown the country the way. That we can be unified. An historic election. Doug Jones is now projected by ABC news to have won the Alabama senate seat over president trump-backed Roy Moore. The first time a Democrat has won here in 25 years. President trump congratulating Jones on Twitter saying, the people of Alabama are great and Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. But Republican candidate Roy Moore is not yet ready to concede defeat. Realize, when the vote is this close -- It began as a special election to replace the senate seat that Jeff sessions vacated when he became attorney general. But this Alabama election soon turned high profile. The specter of sexual harassment casting this race to the national scene. One of the big outcomes is the fact the president lost politically very badly. He put his nail on the line and lost badly. The reason the world is watching Alabama. The next chapter in Alabama's history may have begun with Jones' historic projected win. In Alabama, we have come so far with too many things. There is some saying. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Roy Moore may have had a horse and president trump on his side -- Hi, this is president Donald Trump and I need Alabama to go vote for Roy Moore. The Democrats pulled out all the stops. I'm Channing Tatum and I'm proud to be from Alabama. There is a guy named Doug Jones. He's the guy I want in the senate. For Jones' victory, sending in their ace squad. An incredible statement. His work may have helped sway African-American who's make up a quarter of the state's population. Today he was at the 16th street Baptist church in Birmingham. A bomb killed four black girls in 1963. More than 30 years later as the U.S. Attorney in Alabama, Jones prosecuted two members of the kkk for their role in the bombing. His office helped put away a sexual predator who tried to solicit sex from an FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old girl in an online chat room. I dam sure believe I have double my part to ensure that men who hurt little girls should go to jail and not the united States senate. Jones says his priorities are health care, the economy, criminal justice. He generally supports legal abortion. His wife Louise marked their 25th anniversary today. Another cause for celebration as Jones apparently toppled his gun toting, horse riding conservative Christian possibly. As the judge on the state supreme court, more defied federal courts on the issue of same sex marriage. He views it as immoral. He has never shied away from express go his views. He is vehemently against abortion. A view shared by many voters in Alabama. In 2011, Moore appeared on an ultra conservative radio show with one of the hosts suggested voiding all the amendments. Responding saying -- People don't understand how some of these amendments are completely trying to wreck the form of government our forefathers intendedful? But it would mean get go rid of the amendment that abolished slavery and the but not allowed women the right to vote. Even his wife said -- Fake news would tell that you we don't care for Jews. One of our attorneys is a Jew. But it was the allegations of sexual misconduct for nine women who came forward against Moore that caused the most controversy. Their accounts of a 30 something Moore allegedly preying on them when some of them were under age have seemingly split the state. He was trying to pull me forward between his legs. It was terrible. I was bound and determined that I was not going to be raped by him. Moore has denied these allegations. Specifically I do not know any of these women. Nor have I ever engaged in sexual misconduct with any woman. Many in his base sticking by his side. These are allegations. In America, I believe it still holds true that everyone is innocent until proven guilty the allegations against Moore are part of a national outrage blanketing the country. From Birmingham to the beltway. Some saying it is a referendum on trump himself. 113 house Democrats, more than 50 of them women, calling for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by the president. Me, too, is saying loud and clear that accusations of sexual abuse should be taken seriously. On CNN yesterday, democratic senator Kirsten Gillibrand took it a step further. President trump should resign. These allegations are credible, numerous, I've heard these women's testimony. And many of them are heart breaking. President trump responding this morning on Twitter calling the senator a light weight and a flunky who would do anything for campaign contributions. Today the president refused to clarify. Thank you very much. What did you mean when you said that Kirsten Gillibrand would do anything for a campaign contribution? Sarah Sanders did clarify saying the tweet was not an innuendo. I think only if your mind was in the gutter would you have read it that way. Gillibrand not buying it. Punching back at the president. It was a sexist smear attempting to silence my voice and I will not be silenced on this issue. Neither will the women who stood up to the president yesterday. And neither will he the millions of women who have been marching since the women's March who stand up against policies they do not agree with. Many of her colleagues with strong words for the president. When the president tweeted about Kirsten Gillibrand is grotesque, it took my breath away and it represents the conduct of a person who is ill equipped to be the president of the United States. Tonight's win for Democrats comes amid a precarious power balance in the senate. Earlier today, they're downplaying their results. I wouldn't read too much into one election. I'm comfortable with the people of Alabama making the decision. And is there a decision to make. Others in the GOP maintaining this election was not a fight for one senate seat but a fight for the soul of the party. We can't be the party of Roy Moore. Before tonight, 19 senate Republicans have led for Roy Moore to step aside. Roy Moore will be the gift that keeps on giving for Democrats. It will define the 2018 election, at least 2018. And to think you can elect Roy Moore without getting the baggage of Roy Moore is pretty naive. Luther strange determined to drain that swamp. Initially throwing his weight behind Luther strange. In recent weeks, the president threw his full support behind Roy Moore. So get out and vote for Roy Moore. Even defending him against the allegations. Well, he denials it. Look, he denies it. But fell short. With African voters and young people showing up. For even the unlikeliest of voters. I'll be honest. I've never seen the excitement or interest in an election like I've seen for this little senate race. Krasy James is a lifelong Republican who comes from a long line of Republican political leaders. Today she cast her vote for a Democrat. I have felt empowered. Not only as a Republican but as a woman making the right choice. A night of history. Thank you!

