two young women gone missing almost a decade apart. Both connected to the same man. Now, he is under the microscope, but staying silent, as the parents of the missing women plead with him to reveal whatever he may know. My co-anchor juju Chang is on the case. She's not the type of person to just go missing. She was just my best friend. I do want answers. I don't want to go years without knowing where my daughter is. Reporter: It's been almost six months since Jessica runnians left a party and vanished in the Kansas City night. So you immediately knew something was wrong? Yes. What did you tell them? My daughter's missing. Reporter: Jessica's SUV found burned, abandoned in the woods. It was right here. Reporter: All eyes on this man, Kyler use. The last man he was seen with on that fateful night. Did you kill Jessica? Did you? Reporter: Connected to not one, but two missing women in the area. At 21, Jessica is known for her easy laugh and playful spirit. We liked to drive around and blare music. Reporter: The oldest of three girls. She's a role model to 14-year-old Megan and 6-year-old Michaela. I love you, Jessica. Reporter: Her mother Jamie holding on to the memories of their last times together. That's my last one of the four of us. Reporter: That's a special picture. Yes, it is. It shows our closeness. Reporter: Jamie letting us into their lives for her first extensive TV interview since her daughter went missing. This is the first time I ever talked about my daughter. I can talk about facts, anything and everything about her, but it's just the sentimental stuff, like future, past -- yeah, sorry. See, it gets tough, but it's a hard situation. The family, it tears the family apart, period. Everybody might seem like they're strong, but it's tough. Reporter: Jessica was working as a pastry chef at a local retirement home. I did it! Jessica was going to start back to school in may. Reporter: Those dreams, sidelined. Replaced with countless questions and few answers. Her disappearance making local news headlines. They haven't found Jessica. She's still missing at this hour. Reporter: Thursday, September 8th, Jessica is at a party with friends. Six to seven people there, sitting around, drinking beer, watching TV, just goofing off. Reporter: She reportedly leaves with Kyler used, a long-time friend of her boyfriend, Kyler, a man with an alleged history of violence against women. She offered to give him a ride? They came together. Then what happened? She didn't go to work, nobody could find her. When did you get the feeling something was wrong? When she didn't show up to her doctor's appointment in the afternoon. I called her boyfriend and told him to meet me at the police station. Reporter: Hours later, they find her car, destroyed by fire in an isolated, wooded area, just off the road. With the burned-out vehicle, no telling what you're going to find if anything. High heat will destroy any DNA for the most part. Any fingerprints would probably be gone, anything like that. Reporter: There's no sign of Jessica inside. That was my worst fear, that she was burnt inside. Reporter: A search party scours the woods and comes up empty. It's suspicious circumstances to find her vehicle burned, unkoupped in a remote area. Reporter: Early the next morning, Kyler is arrested, accused of setting her car on fire, charged with knowingly burning a vehicle. He's pleaded not guilty. Denying any involvement with her disappearance to 41 action news. Kyler, where's Jessica? I have no idea, sir. Reporter: Kyler had a troubled childhood. Court documents allege that he was physically and sexually buys abused as a child and that he drank and started doing drugs at age 12. If you could talk to him, what would you say to him? Just tell me where my daughter is. I don't care about anything else. I just want to know. Reporter: Molly Hastings is her lawyer. Jessica's mother is begging him to speak out, but you've advised him not to. Any attorney worth their salt would give him the same advice. And this is not advice to further punish or penalize Jessica's family. Kyler has not been charged with anything outside of knowingly burning this car, and that is, again, a charge we've pled not guilty to, and that we intend to fight. Reporter: Kyler used is still in jail, awaiting trial for charges related to the burning of the SUV. He's never been charged in her disappearance. But were there disturbing signs in his past? The court documents show an escalation of violence. Any time you have domestic violence, there's an escalation. Reporter: In 2011, an ex-girlfriend sought an order of protection, alleging he punch, clapped, and choked her, saying he threatened to kill her and her baby. But what happened to his other girlfriend ten years ago is most alarming. She was 17 when she went missing, Kara. Kara loved her friends, loved being around people. She always had a -- she had a smile. Reporter: Her parents say they noticed a personality change after she started dating Kyler. They say he isolated her from friends and family. His idea was to separate her from us, so he could have the control, the manipulation over her. Reporter: Later her family said they started noticing bruises and she told them stories indicating physical and emotional abuse. She said he grabbed me by the throat, slammed up into the corner of the door and said, what are you gonna do now, , and she said, dad, I thought he was going to kill me. She filed for an order of appreciation, saying he had a knife in hand and said, I'm going to slit your throat. These are the last known images of her. On may 4, 2007, she left school and disappeared. He's never been charged with any crime related to her disappearance. I have every expectation that had there been enough evidence against him to have charged him in that young woman's appearance, they would have. And they haven't. And it's been ten years. And yet ten years later, he's still a person of interest in that case. I think he will be a person of interest forever, based on the fact that public opinion has already made up its mind. Reporter: For police lieutenant Brad Swanson, Kyler has stuck with him for nearly a decade. At the time of her disappearance, this was the high school. A decade later, Kyler is distill a person of interest? Yes, you can say that. He's been able to eliminate a lot of people, we haven't eliminated Kyler. That doesn't make him a suspect? Correct. This is where we meet once or twice a month. Reporter: But for Jamie, it's not about Kyler, it's about answers, and bringing together a community of support. 40 of us get together, we brain storm, hit the maps, talk about the maps. Reporter: The garage, now a make shift missing persons headquarters. We took over a hundred people in the first three weeks. We cleared from the back part all the way up to the housing. Reporter: The search is a family affair. Jessica's father, John Michael Runions, searching with his team. Jessica's grandfather is also wanting this nightmare to end. He often searches for Jessica at night, driving the same route he thinks she would have taken after that party. The hardest problem is, there's no closure. That's the thing. Everybody's looking for a little closure. Jamie's pretty strong, but eventually there's a time when Jamie is -- it's gonna hit her and hit her hard. Are you afraid of what you could find? It will be hard. But the thing of it is, we have found her. Either way. I mean, it will be hard. But the thing of it is, is, my wish will come true, her nightmare will be over, and she will be with us, no matter what. Reporter: A wish now shared by these two families, united in grief, still searching for answers. For "Nightline," I'm juju Chang in Kansas City, Missouri. Our thanks to juju for that report.

