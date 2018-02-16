Transcript for Florida school shooting survivors recall shots, wounded classmates

I saw his face in my head and shots, hearing it. Reporter: For the survivors of the parkland shooting, the moments many feared would be their last replaying over and over in their minds. Never think it will happen to you. To your school. Until it really does. And it just doesn't feel real. Reporter: Junior Mckenzie hill was with her twin sister moments before the shooting began. I was in the restroom, I heard 10 to 15 gunshots. I go to the stall really quick, I grab two people near me, tell them we need to get to class right away. You're in the bathroom on the second floor, you hear the gunfire. Your twin sister is downstairs? In the classroom I was in. Reporter: She saw the shooter down the hall heading down the stairs. And that's the moment I panicked. The girl with me was hyperventilating because she had asthma. We get in the classroom, we were just sitting down, I had contact with my sister. Then -- she told me she loved, and I heard the gunshots, and she didn't answer me. Reporter: Mckenzie describes heart wrenching moments separated from her twin. We heard screaming and crying. Then we got silent because all the kids who were shot in the rooms over, I guess they lost so much blood, and we heard no gun shots for 10 minutes. 40 minutes later I still received no messages from my sister. Reporter: Downstairs in that classroom on the first floor, junior Jonathan blank. There's a glass panel on our door. And it's like a rectangular glass window. He open fired from inside the hallway through the door and just started spraying through the door. Reporter: In this chilling video -- Oh my god! Reporter: The deafening shots ringing out. You could actually see Jonathan. He was on the floor along with so many of his friends. You can see his sneakers right there. I was laying down. Four kids in my class, they got shot. Two of them, I believe, passed away. I saw them on the ground after they were shot. There was blood everywhere. And it was just horrible. Reporter: The seconds turning into minutes. It seemed an eternity. Finally the cops, we hear them screaming. We had to put our hands up. They came in with assault rifles. Pointing them to make sure that no one -- the shooter wasn't in our class. And as I was making the right turn out of the class, I saw two kids laying in the middle of the hallway, dead. Just dead. Reporter: A sight no high schooler should have to see. How terrifying was the whole thing? It was the most scariest moment of my life. I've never experienced anything like that. Reporter: Jaden bear, a junior, fled to a closet where she hid for hours with other students. In what she thought were her last moments she texted her mom. Mom, I love you so much, I think I'm going to die. Reporter: Her teacher trying to keep everyone hiding in that closet calm. I knew that she wanted to be emotional, but she couldn't, for us. Because if she was, then so many other people would have broke down. Reporter: The students are evacuated out of the school and told not to look around, to keep their hands in the air. I was looking around to see everything that was going on, I saw security guards down on the ground. I saw people, blood everywhere. I just like couldn't take it all in. Then I get out of the school and I saw my sister. What was that like? It was the best feeling. If she would have died -- I don't know what I would have done. Reporter: But for too many parents, there is only grief tonight. On that fateful Valentine's day sending their children off to school not knowing that they would never come home. How many of you know someone who did not get out alive? We had a friend, me and my group of friends, that we haven't heard from. And not until like 2:00 A.M. Last night that it was confirmed. I lost someone very close to me that I saw as a little brother. And that hurts. Nobody should -- nobody should have to deal with that today. Nobody. Nobody deserves that. Reporter: They then show us the photos of the friends they have lost. This is my classmate Nick. He was actually going to -- he was on the national team for swimming. He committed to the university of Indianapolis. A couple -- like two weeks before this happened. Great classmate, great person. Always so nice. Reporter: They were teenagers filled with promise. Dedicated coaches and teachers too. We had an athletic director, campus monitor, who responded immediately. Unfortunately, those two heroes gave their lives for our kids. When you finally do get back to school, how many of you have teachers you want to thank? Yeah. The whole group. Every teacher deserves to know that they're a hero. They're a hero. Reporter: The stories of remarkable courage already emerging. There was the beloved assistant football coach, Aaron feis, a graduate of the school who came back to his ALMA mater to work with young athletes. He was one of the greatest people I knew. A phenomenal man. Reporter: Witnesses say he responded to the initial call after hearing the sounds of gunfire erupt. I'm close with Mr. Feis. So he kept waving at me to leave. Then I saw the shooter run after Mr. Feis. And I saw Mr. Feis get shot. When Aaron feis died, when he was killed, tragically, inhumanely, he did it protecting others, you can guarantee that, that's who Aaron feis was. Reporter: The weight of survival a heavy burden for these teenagers. I know a lot of you have seen grief counselors. How many of you got help today? Almost the entire group. These students feeling blessed to be alive. Now trying to send a message to the nation. To help them keep this from happening ever again. What do you all want to hear from the people who we elect to solve these problems? What do you want to hear from them? Gun control. How are they going to stop this from happening? It's obviously happened way too often. It's a recurring trend. Probably that any person should be able to obtain an ak 15. I know this is a big wakeup call and I want people to rise up as a community, a nation, and realize we can make this the last time something like this ever happens. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm David Muir in parkland, Florida.

