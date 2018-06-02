Full 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' movie trailer makes its debut

More
Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich, and Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover, appear in the action-packed trailer.
3:00 | 02/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Full 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' movie trailer makes its debut

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52866525,"title":"Full 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' movie trailer makes its debut","duration":"3:00","description":"Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich, and Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover, appear in the action-packed trailer.","url":"/Nightline/video/full-solo-star-wars-story-movie-trailer-makes-52866525","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.