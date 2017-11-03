Transcript for Gay teen describes traumatizing experiences at gay conversation camps

Tonight, we take a look inside a disturbing practice, parents worried that their children might be gay sending them to programs promising to change their child's sexual orientation. ABC's Brian Ross visited some of the organizations across the country, in a year-long investigation. And found that in some cases, their methods can range from simply controversial to extremely cruel. Okay, this is bit of a rush job. Reporter: After Jeremy Jordan was busy filming his role as supergirl side kick in the series. Are you crying? No. Reporter: When he got some news that would affect him. The news about his 17-year-old lesbian cousin, Sarah, who had been sent away by her parents. They were taking drastic measures and putting her away for being gay. And she was terrified. Reporter: Sarah was being held at heart life Christian boarding school in Texas, well kept, sprawling, ranch like facility. Her parents deny they sent her here because he schadd a girlfriend. Heartlight said it is a refuge for teens in deluding lesbians. We specialize in that now. Mark Gregston describes the work. I meet with girls across the country struggling in same sex relationships I think I gained an understanding how to approach them. Reporter: Sarah's friends feared she was about to put through an ordeal designed to stop her from embracing her sexuality. She had no contact with the outside world. They took away her phone. She is just basically in this, sort of -- surprise prison almost. Prison. Yeah. Jordan's cousin Sarah is one of the unknown number of American gay teens who have been sent away to religious programs. As a Christian I believe that the bible teaches that to choose to engage in homosexual conduct is a sin. Pastor Peter Sprigg of conservative group, family research council insists what he calls sexual reorientation therapy with spirituality can work. With teenage biz and girls, probably most likely effective because their sexuality is still developing. And therefore, they're less set in their ways. Even though leading medical groups and U.S. Surgeon general say it is not effective and may cause harm. No, I don't green with that. You think it is sound? I think it is sound. It does not harm the people put through the therapy? That's correct. Heartlight in Texas says it does not practice gay conversion but does warn parents of lesbians on its website that doing nothing only allows her to sink deeper into a lifestyle that god warns against. But help was on the way for Sarah thanks to her cousin. ??? There's change coming ??? Reporter: A small town Texas boy making it big in show business. This was Jeremy Jordan in "Newsilaunched an internet campaign. We started a go fund me page. It basically told Sarah's story. Family members of a gay teen want her out of a Christian boarding facility. Within like a couple days it was picked up by all big news sites around the country. Around the world. Reporter: There were also those angry about what Jordan was doing to help his gay cousin. Against her parents' wishes. You know, I can't believe that you are going against this girl's parents. Reporter: In a statement to ABC news, Sarah's parents said the program they sent their daughter to were loving and could help her. Although we do not agree with some of our daughter's decisions we love her unconditionally and pursue a close relationship with her. At the root of it was her sexual identity and not being able to truly be who she was. But the campaign for Sarah seemed to have worked. In all the weak of the public attention, the heartlight Christian school sent Sarah home. Eventually they had me leave, people were threatening to come protest, and, like, force their way in to get me out. Reporter: For other gay teens who don't have a famous cousin they have been on their own. Especially in places like this. Down a dirt road in Alabama. Blessed hope boys' academy. ??? a place where the Christian pastor in charge told our ABC news undercover investigators that with a bible, and some times a belt, he know house to deal with teenagers who consider themselves gay. It's going against the word of god. It is not bib lickly right. Calling himself, brother Gary, he has an 80% success rate. You know this boy here claims to be homosexual. Requires parents to give written permission so he can strike their children if they act up. I wouldn't do it just because, for one just because the he says he is queer, I'm not going to do that. Reporter: Under the religious freedom law there is no requirement to be licensed or supervietzed because it is considered part of a Christian ministry. For every camp like this, there are 100 more nobody knows about. That nobody is exposing on TV. Including another place we discovered in Alabama, outside mobile. Unlicensed, and surrounded by barbed wire. Run by this man, William knot, who also calls himself a Christian pastor. But has a track record of physical abuse and cruelty. Everybody was scared of him. Lucas Greenfield, a gay teen was sent to knot's camp at 13 by his Christian parents. Go to isolation. Beaten. And everything else. Because -- they were -- they were assumed to be gay. Gay was a sin. Gay is a sin. Gay is evil. Gay is the worst, abomination to god. Gay is horrible. We saw for ourselves how this Christian pastor reacts to some one he does not like. I don't want to talk to you! Why not? I don't look you. Get away from me. Is this how you treat the young boys? This is how I treat you. Get away from me, sir. Knot did not know it at the time. He was about to be taken down thanks to the courage of some of the teens he abused. Just a few months later at circuit courthouse in mobile, Alabama, we would see a much different William knot. The Christian pastor now on trial for child abuse. Don't get me wrong, these are not religious people. Reporter: The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorney, Keith blackwood. These are people using religion as a weapon against the kids for nurfurther abuse. Reporter: Lucas Greenfield, and five other kids, grey and straight, took the stand, coming face to face with the man they say abused him. Was it difficult to face down? At first. He tried giving me that little stare, the evil little man, stare. Like I am going to do something. But he couldn't do anything. Reporter: You told the truth? Yes. Reporter: What did you say? Exact plea why what happened. The beatings, abuse, told them about everything, handcuffs, shackles, isolation. Lucas' testimony is extremely important to the trial. The main reason is because he was -- one of the first witnesses that was willing to tell the truth about what happened. Mobile county jurors heard from child abuse victims today. Reporter: After five days of testimony the case went to the jury. Like a weight lifted off. It brings a lot of peace to me to know what I do is stand up for what is right and what I believe in. This was definitely something I needed to do. Reporter: And then the verdict. Guilty on all counts. Knot and two other so-called Christian pastors taken away in handcuffs. Sentenced to 20 years in prison. A sentence the judge said he hopes send a message across the country. For "Nightline," Brian Ross, ABC news, mobile, Alabama. Such huge acts of courage from such young people. Our thanks to the Brian Ross team.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.