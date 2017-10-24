George Clooney, Matt Damon respond to Weinstein allegations

More
Clooney and Damon both said they had no knowledge of the alleged misconduct by the man who helped launch their careers.
6:57 | 10/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for George Clooney, Matt Damon respond to Weinstein allegations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50674533,"title":"George Clooney, Matt Damon respond to Weinstein allegations","duration":"6:57","description":"Clooney and Damon both said they had no knowledge of the alleged misconduct by the man who helped launch their careers.","url":"/Nightline/video/george-clooney-matt-damon-respond-weinstein-allegations-50674533","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.