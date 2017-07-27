Transcript for Inmates film their prison escape from max security

And finally tonight, spoiler alert. Inmates videotaping their own escape from jail. ABC's kina Whitworth shows us how they did it. Reporter: The Orange county escape that gripped the nation last year now seen from a new point of view. The inmates themselves. You scared the hell out of people. Reporter: Three men documenting their every move on a contraband cell phone as they escape from the maximum security wing. The video part of the Orange county sheriff's ongoing investigation. We had a duffel bag and a backpack full of stuff. Reporter: Watch as Hossain nayeri, the alleged mastermind of the escape, lifts up a sawed-off bunk-bed. Underneath there's a metal screen which has already been cut open. He disappears into the vent, stopping to give the camera a thumbs up. Authorities say the fugitives cut and moved aside that barbed wire, then anchored their ropes to the wall right there and rappelled down the building. In a video released by an attorney affiliated with the case shows the trio some 400 miles away in Santa Cruz. Johnny here for the first time. Reporter: During their eight days on the run. Showed up to San Francisco. Reporter: Looking like tourists, posting photos at popular San Francisco hot spots. Just -- Reporter: Even taking pictures with the cab driver authorities say they kidnapped and threatened to kill. All three are back in jail and facing new charges for the daring escape. For "Nightline" I'm kayna Whitworth in Los Angeles. And yet mastermind may be a generous description.

