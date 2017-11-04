Transcript for Inside Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley's alleged affair saga

cc1 Test message scandal that came to a dramatic culmination in Alabama today. The mild mannered 74-year-old governor resigned this afternoon. He was facing impeachment over allegations he used state resources to carry out and conceal an affair with a former aide. If we're going to do what we did the other night, we are going to have to start. Reporter: This is the voice of the Alabama governor Bentley caught whispering sweet nothings to a woman that wasn't his wife. You know what, when, when I stand behind you, and I put my arms around you, and I put my hands on your breasts and I put my hands in and just. Reporter: On the other end of the line is one of his long time campaign consultants who is also very married. They'll their alleged affair is no crime, the coverup is. The it's taken the the governor to the big house at least long enough to take this booking photo. Police say he illegally used resources to pay his alleged girlfriend and hide the affair in a deal that will help him from serving a long sentence, he made a couple confessions. He was fingerprinted and paid bond like a common criminal. And then faced the music that's been going through the hallways of legislature for two years. I have decided it is time for me to step down as Alabama's governor. We know that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Robert Bentley could not handle the power. Reporter: The story reads like a bad romance novel. Listen to me. Take your earring off and let me kiss your ear. Reporter: All that sexy talk was taking from a dermatologist and a former Deeken who ran for governor preaching family values. I've served my country, state and patience with honesty and integrity. I'll do the same as governor. Reporter: By his side was his loyal wife of nearly 50 years. He was almost a grandfather figure. Reporter: Bentley was new to politics and decided to hire someone with good experience in the media. Rebekah mason. She was married and nearly 30 years his junior. Once Bentley won the election, her influence on the governor grew. Eventually she became his top adviser. That caused a lot of concern. She flattered him and flirted with him. Reporter: All of a sudden he was acting brand new. He started dressing better. His wife noticed. She not only noticed the changes in the wardrobe but also the changes in his demeanor. Reporter: The first lady wasn't alone. People in the office said the governor started acting strangely. They would walk into a room where the governor and Rebekah mason were together and both the dwroer governor and mason would be start startled. Reporter: In the spring of 2016 14, governor Bentley sent a text meant for Rebecca to his wife. His wife was soon getting ahold of text messages between them where Bentley writes things like I'm yours forever and I love you so much, and took it a step further when she left her chchb next to her husband and made sure it was recording while he called his alleged girlfriend. I love that too, putting my hands on you. She had one of her aides download the recording to a laptop and burn them onto a CD. And the cds became a bit of an obsession for the governor once he discovered he was recorded. Reporter: He went too far trying to keep his secret, being accused of using his police detail to track down the recording. Governor Bentley has attempted to put together a little Montgomery mafia, intimidating people, harassing people, threatening people. And if you're going to do that, you best be good at it. He's not. It was very juvenile. It's become apparent to me that Rebekah mason has wielded the influence over the governor and state government that I have never seen in all my years of public service. Reporter: All of this might have never come out if it weren't for the former top police officer Spencer Collier who went public last year. He says he was fired for refusing to cover up the governor's alleged affair. I explained to the governor it would be a crime if he used state resources to facility a relationship or if he used campaign funds to facility the relationship. Reporter: The governor denied that he and mason ever got physical. I want everyone to know, though, that I have never had a physical affair with Mrs. Mason. Reporter: But there was no walking away from what he called inappropriate remarks. Mason resigned in March, 2016. I said some inappropriate things, and I know that I did that. And so I'm just apologizing for that to her, and I've apologized to my family and the state of Alabama. Reporter: The mess was grit in the auditor officer. An affair among people is not in and of itself a crime. Accusations are he used state resources to further the affair with the senior staffer. And to cover it up. I just found some obvious signs that things were wrong. 120 days you cannot raise money after the election is over. And I looked and then he'd done that twice. This was unbelievable. Reporter: The complaints led to an investigation that produced this 131 page report released Friday by the house judiciary committee. It accused him of an extensive abuse of power. Lawmakers called for his impeachment in his own party. Everybody wants to make a joke out of it. For us, we're living it. And it's just an absolute embarrassment. My district has suffered for the last two years because my battle with the governor. The way you keep politicians straight is watch rim. Reporter: Part of the deal, he has to pay back campaign funds he spent on Rebekah mason, agree to never run for office again and serve a year's probation. He walks away with his freedom, but it seems he's lost everything else. His wife divorced him in September of 2015. He's lost his children. They no longer talk to him, and now he's lost his office. Reporter: For "Nightline" in Montgomery, Alabama.

