Transcript for Inside horrific murder-for-hire crime scene in upstate NY

When suburban mother Kelly Clayton was found Hurd murdered in her home, resident in her small upstate New York town were shocked. She seemed to have a perfect life, a happy marriage, no enemies. Investigators soon found things were not as they appeared. Here's ABC's Ryan Smith. Trying not to step on anything, okay, get the hell off this -- Reporter: It was a scene that seemed too horrific to be real. Yeah, there's blood all over. Reporter: Body cam footage showing two police officers responding to a frantic 911 call just after midnight September 2015. Blood spattered, blood on the wall. Reporter: The victim, 35-year-old Kelly Clayton, a beautiful wife and loving mother of two small children. I'll show you where stuff is. Yeah. Just watch the floor. There's blood there. Blood up there. Reporter: Bludgeoned to death in her own home. Help me, help me, my wife, she's dead, hurry. Reporter: Kelly's husband Thomas called 911 after returning home from a poker game, finding her body on the kitchen floor. How long has she been down? I don't know, I don't know, I just got home. Okay, come out on here, have a seat, you don't need to see that anymore, okay? Reporter: Outside his home, police tried to calm him. How are you doing? Take some deep breaths, okay? I know, yeah, just take deep breaths, try to stay calm. . Sit down, man, come over here and sit down. I can't, I'm shake. Reporter: Inside investigators piecing together what happened, trying to make sense of a seemingly senseless murder rocking a small town in upstate New York. Kelly was born and raised in Elmira, at let and I can popular, always under the watchful eye of older sister Kim. She was kind of my baby. You were protective of her? Very. What was she like? Vivacious, old, sassy. Reporter: Her big personality and dreams taking her from Elmira to Las Vegas, trading a teaching job for work as a can go tail waitress. She loved it out there, she loved it. Reporter: It was her attraction to a local sports star that would bring her back home. So mad you want to fight someone, just like when you're a little kid, you get so mad you want to fight. Reporter: A hockey player for the semi-proelmira jackals, known for fighting on the ice and flirting off it. He was a bad boy? Yes. Reporter: Kelly worked at a local bar. Kelly turned heads. Was it love at first sight? I think so. I thought so. Reporter: Kelly moved back home to New York, Tom put his pro hockey dreams on ice, both giving of up their big plays for something bigger. She was so happy to be marrying him. Reporter: She got married. Had two children. Their first, Charlie, a girl. A few years later, a boy, Cullen. They seem like the perfect family. She loved her kids, she loved her husband. She loved her life. The life that she thought she had. I cannot sit here and tell you that I saw anything that would have led me to believe he was capable of what happened to my sister. He called the deceased's sister and brother-in-law. I remember running to the ambulance, expecting to find them working on my sister. I'm like, is my sister in there? Where's my sister, where's my sister? My mother and I were wailing. I was throwing up on the side of the road. I can't even explain to you that feeling. Reporter: The savage brutality shocking, even to the first responders. Her face -- deplete -- yeah. Oh my god. Yeah. Blood all over, looks like she was attacked in bed. This was an extremely brutal attack, a very gruesome situation. Reporter: Donald Lewis, the steuben county sheriff's office lead investigator, was on the scene that night. There was some sort of attack in the upstairs area, a hole in the sheetrock at the bottom of the stairs. And a blood trail that ended at Mrs. Clayton's body in the kitchen area. She was killed with a fiberglass awl handle. Reporter: Police become increasingly suspicious of Kelly's husband Thomas. I think he attacked her. He has no blood on him, I checked. I don't know. There was a lot of things that kind of raised some flags. Reporter: There were no signed of forced entry or robbery. And despite witnesses and Tom's gps, placing him at a trend's poker game that night, police take him into custody. Once we arrested Mr. Clayton, the investigation did not stop. Reporter: And while looking into Tom's alibi, police learn that a woman at the poker game says Tom asked to borrow her home to make a call just 90 minutes before he got home, to find Kelly's body. Simultaneously police are looking into a new person of interest, Michael beard. A former employee at one of Tom's companies who had recently been fired. Mr. Beard would go the distance for Tom. Because Tom was taking care of Mike. Reporter: The two had been in contact. Frequent phone calls and text messages. Including the phone call from the poker game. That was the smoking gun. Reporter: A smoking gun revealing what investigators believe was a sinister murder for hire plot and an ugly truth behind a seemingly perfect marriage. Michael beard confessed to being hired by Thomas Clayton to murder Kelly Clayton. Reporter: Why would Clayton, a successful businessman with a seemingly happy marriage, want his wife dead? I believe that he wanted his freedom. He just didn't want to be married anymore. I think that he's a very greedy person. He would have benefited greatly if he was able to get away with this. Do you think he did it for the money? Personally, yes, I do. Reporter: Tom had recently doubled Kelly's life insurance policy and authorities allege Tom was romantically entangled with other women but didn't think divorce was an option. The life insurance and the fact that he had made comments to some of these women that came out at the trial, that if he was to divorce Kelly she would take everything from him. Then when you learn that Tom, according to prosecutors, hired beard to kill Kelly, what was your reaction when you heard that? Truthfully my first thought was he was a coward. It's like a movie. But it's my sister. How do you have a conversation with someone like that? Like how we're sitting here now. How do I say to you, hey, would you ever consider killing my wife? Who thinks that way? How do you even bring that up? Did you ever hear anything about him being unfaithful? Never. Never. Reporter: Clayton and beard were each charged with first-degree murder and tried separately. Beard, who at first had confessed, changed his story and pleaded not guilty, claiming Clayton hired him to burn down his house for insurance money. But says he never went through with it. He was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Clayton also pleaded not guilty. His defense insists all of the evidence is circumstantial. You could explain away a lot of them calls and a lot of the circumstances. But you couldn't explain all of it away. Reporter: He was found guilty, his lawyers telling ABC news they will appeal after sentencing. We did it! Reporter: Kelly's family trying to move forward the best they can. Since her murder, the children, Charlie now 8, Cullen 5, have been living with Kim and her husband. Thank god that I have Charlie and Cullen. Those kids. That's what gets me up every day. They make you stay present? I'm so thankful for that. I know that's what she would want. If you could say one thing to him right now, what would that be? You took her life, not her light. And her light will shine forever. Through Charlie, through Cullen, through me, forever. And we'll be okay. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm Ryan Smith in New York.

