Transcript for Inside President Trump's First Days in the Oval Office

President from getting straight to work in his first Monday on the job Sonny orders overturning some or present Obama's economic agenda. And meeting with top business leaders this after a tumultuous week in a protest in a contentious press conference. Trumpet getting his presidency in true trump fashion with decisive action in the face of controversy. Here's malevolent co anchor juju Chang. It's going to be owner Lee America. Vs. Years and destructive dating world. For the press TV reported false information like that from the pulpits of power to the margin of millions yeah. It took this terrific moment of darkness. Wait does feel. The first three days of a new American error classically trump. Unconventional. And contentious. His first days in office his top advisors being sworn in lies state your full name from Kellyanne Conway to son in law Jared Kushner. Tonight a new CIA chief confirmed news. And on his first Monday in office a meeting in the oval with top CEOs from Ford to whirlpool. Three presidential memorandum signed. On trade. A federal hiring freeze and cutting funds to local agencies that promote or pay for abortions of imported through policy questions to question about the nature of your job death. Is it but it was the briefing with Press Secretary Sean Spicer that everyone was waiting for after that controversial one over the weekend. This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration. Puree the proof is in the pictures we know that 420000. People used the which actually compares to 3171000. That used it for president Obama's last inaugural. In Fenty got it wrong repeatedly ridership for example was not bigger for trounce inauguration. But that didn't stop Kellyanne Conway from doubling down on Sunday morning's Meet the Press all they're saying it's a false lead and they're giving Sean Spicer Press Secretary. Gave. Alternative facts to that look alternative facts are not facts. There falsehoods the Internet had a field day alternative fax and Spicer fax trending throughout the weekend. Miriam Webster even tweeting that definition a fact. George W Bush's Press Secretary Ari Fleischer says spice or should know delivered provable falsehoods is briefing made me uncomfortable it was to truck Dillon's two tough. It looks to me if if the ball was dropped on Saturday today ABC's John Carl going head to head with Spicer. Is it your intention to always tell the truth from that podium and we you pledged never knowingly. Say something that is. This. You have any corrections you like to make clarifications to ensure an Internet would love ask away Jonathan. The new Press Secretary walking back some of his claims we were trying to provide numbers that we had been provided. That was like we made him off I think there but holding firm on others 31 million people watched on television. Combine that with the tens of millions of people that watched it on line. And a device. There's it's unquestionable and point the finger at a time magazine reporter who treated erroneously. That a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. was removed from the Oval Office think about how racially charged that this. And so it rushes out and says to the entire press corps that the president of the United States has removed the bus from his office. This Spicer had basically a reset to do after what happened over the weekend. Coming into this briefing room lecturing the press getting a couple of us fax wrongs and not taking any questions. Very combative this was much less combative there were certainly some combat going on. But definitely a reset terms as relation with the press. What he's unquestionable the unexpected size and scope of the women's march on Saturday. Dwarfing the inaugurations crowds in Washington and more than sixty cities around the world. Most of these people the day started Don getting on a bus and it's now 4 o'clock in the afternoon six hours of the protests and enthusiasm and have a high. We are here. Our to be. Expected. On the mall famous faces standing in solidarity in the phase of this current political climate is vital. That we all make it our mission to get really really personal. Demonstration. For many it's their first time. A medley of issues. Abortion. Gay rights immigrant write it out. There's a I am here in support my mother my girlfriend and every. Woman and I know I'm. IPOs has been consulted and misrepresented. And denigrated by and the new president. Chris standard traveled here from new York and that's the one criticism that a lot of what did you hear a lot that you're being sore losers that you should get behind president. Off ball on. On one hand. And we higher than the majority of Americans. It's adding he lost the popular vote by three million votes there is no one claiming that he is not our president. But to say a two to voice your opinion is incredibly patriotic. Voices united collectively trying to get the attention of the new presidents and Ashley Judd speech going viral. Day. Ammann. And asks. Steve Malone. And nasty. And the men who looks like he gains in chino does. The poet behind those words nineteen year old Nina Donovan and aside it was important to remind women especially all people as young as me. There's so much hope and there's still so much respect left in the world. And that's what you need to continue to fight for you know not attacking each other let's fight you know with her words had with our peaceful protests and. Millions of people not only in this country. What all over the world holding mr. trump. That his agenda. It's not your job you eat could be a 2017. And the future that women will not be second class citizens that we cannot. Think that climate change is a hoax. I would hope that mr. trump got the message that an extremist agenda is not what the people of this country or the world want the same. The marchers disrupting the president's first full day in office. The president's organizers say it was too big marching past the White House. But it's just there you can see it any wonder if he can hear the chanting in the crowd. Trump was on his way to the CIA. From humans found at the meet. In front of memorial wall in court. Feminine beauty and I think that benefit they breast. But not everyone was welcome the authorities of there's a lot of women who think we don't belong here because our signs saying abortion trees might end. But our message is a pro woman its. Kristen Hawkins says Planned Parenthood sponsorship left anti abortion groups like hers on the sidelines. Feminism she needed discussion. How is it that we can make sure she never have. Killing her child selling like a victory. Not since we have not something that I think it's coming around on Trump's new DC hotel became a defective target of the marchers. And so did his supporters out on the sidewalk it was king cat vs Red Hat. Truncate this is hate. Rebecca castor says she campaigned for tramp and came to DC to celebrate his inauguration. I would not on the East Coast doing nothing untoward until aren't. And we will now at that they really. Early Sunday morning a series of tweets from trump seem to indicate the women's barge had gotten under his skin. Watch protests yesterday but with the impression that we just had an election. Why didn't these people vote celebs hurt causes badly. But later a change of tone peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree I recognize the rights of people to express their views to the extent. The president trump saw this as yet another in his view. Attempt to delegitimize. His presidency he didn't like it but it was so joyful and so successful the by the end of the weekend. He was tweeting about the importance of dissent. Those voices of dissent and called arms for the resistance.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.