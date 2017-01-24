-
Now Playing: Women Lead Marches in the US and Across the World
-
Now Playing: Mothers and Daughters Behind the Women's March on Washington
-
Now Playing: Women's March: Everything You Need to Know
-
Now Playing: Inside President Trump's First Days in the Oval Office
-
Now Playing: At Inauguration, a Peaceful Transition of Power: Part 3
-
Now Playing: President Trump's Inauguration Day: Part 1
-
Now Playing: A Night of Glamorous Inaugural Balls After a Day of Protests: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Jackie Evancho Preps for Inauguration, Transgender Sister Preps for Gender Confirmation Surgery
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Fill In as First Lady
-
Now Playing: Memorable Moments, Mishaps in US Presidential Inauguration History
-
Now Playing: 18-Year-Old Kidnapped at Birth Speaks Out About Accused Kidnapper
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga Previews Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance
-
Now Playing: Talking with Michigan Voters About Why They Went for Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump's $100 Million Dollar Inauguration
-
Now Playing: How Donald Trump Has Used Twitter as Bully Pulpit
-
Now Playing: Betty White on Turning 95, Says She'd Do 'Golden Girls' Reboot
-
Now Playing: The Dangerous Battle Against Deadly Fentanyl
-
Now Playing: How 'Rogue One's' Princess Leia, Grand Moff Tarkin Were Created
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media with Family Photos, Videos
-
Now Playing: Lyle and Erik Menendez's Lives Behind Bars: Part 2