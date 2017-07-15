Transcript for Investigating what caused the Grenfell Tower fire :Part 2

A month after the deadliest fire in modern British history, so much left in the ashes. I came out. No slipper, no shoes, no nothi nothing. We lost all our memories, all my documents. All my family documents. Souvenirs, my house, my kitchen, my children's room. There are missing posters everywhere but obviously we all know missing means dead. And questions left unanswered including the exact number of lives lost, at least 80 dead. That number expected to rise. Now out cry over why so many were trapped and if warning signs had been ignored. For years the community organization Grenfell action group had been sounding alarms about safety in the tower claiming dangerous living conditions and concerns about a serious fire. We complained about the house not safe. I'm in construction myself. I know when something isn't safe. That was a death trap. The anger boiling over against the Grenfell tower management. This is why I'm calling for your resignation. In the aftermath, London police zeroing in on the various components of the facade. We're examining with experts the insulation, how the tiles were fixed to the biddiuilding and how it was installed. Outside Scotland yard, how the interior cladding could be to blame for how quickly the fire spread. Talking about cladding and that does seem to be the case because this building was covered in cladding, if that is the cause, that does seem to be the cause and in essence it was covered in a blanket . It was the non-fire version of the panel, the foam insulation between the aluminum panels could support the spread of fire. Brian is a professor in fire protection engineering. What we have is aluminum on each side and in between we have an insulating material, which is a combustible material. The company that made the cladding writing in a brochure for the tower said as soon as the bidding is higher than the firefighters' ladders, it has to be conceived with an incombustible material. Telling us they provide general parameters for it but not responsible for an installer compiling with local regulations, adding their product was one of many used on the tower. This contractors and subcontractors under the police microscope. We're over 60 companies we're looking into. Building companies and that number is growing. We wanted to reach out to main players to find answers where the break down may have occurred. I want to call the tenant management organization. These people are basically responsible for the building, commissioned refurbishment. The organization telling us they continue to cooperate fully with the investigation, but have put all requests for information on hold. We are able to reach a press officer for the company that installed the cladding who told me they followed all the rules saying fire safety regulations were checked at all stages of the build and signed off as being compliant. It had only a single mean of escape. It had no automatic fire sprinkle sprinklers. The staircase, only one. You would expect a building of this size to have two fire exits and again, as a unit, we're doing our investigation. London police considering criminal prosecution. We are looking at every criminal offense from manslaughter on wards. Arconic now faces a class-action lawsuit by it's share holders alleging it failed to disclose it knowingly supplied the flammable cladding panels among other charges. Meanwhile, thousands of residents have been evacuated across the country as authorities question the safety of buildings with similar facades. At least 190 buildings failed safety tests. But amidst the tragedy, outpouring of support. Here you've been putting everything you receive. That's right. The first couple days we view this as a sleeping area but then once we -- So people from the tower who needed a place to sleep -- Yeah. Suitcase. Absolutely. Anything that is is needed. What's it been like for you on a personal level you've seen members of your community suffer? Yesterday we had the end of celebration and colleagues and frnds and members do not have families anymore. It was -- it was -- sorry. I don't like this but -- That's okay. It's a difficult time. I can see that. It's about family. Exactly. Down the road. Within about six, seven hours we've received in excess of 60 tons of donations. 60 tons. 60 tons of donations. They show me this massive space that's become a donation center. All this is bedding. All of this. Duvets, throws, towels. My god. You name it. Toiletries. Imagine if you come out of the fire last Wednesday and this is all you have. We made family packs. So just a very, very simple. We had cereal, shampoo, toothbrush, tooth paste. You hear in tragedy the best of people come out. I couldn't agree more. When we drop off the pack cak -- package, to say they are grateful is an understatement. It will trigger tears. All there getting checkoked up ourselves. The tower stands a black reminder of a night that will never be erased. I regret in the taking that little boy. It still kind of eats me up. The faces of Grenfell that will never be forgotten. Heart broken and will never heal. We can't have the burning matters of Grenfell die for nothing. This has to mean something and now is the moment to change. For "Nightline" I'm James Longman in London, England. Our heart felt thanks to James and the team in London. You'll find more in depth reporting on the digital documentary "Surviving the infer inferno, escaping Grenfell tower" on ABC news.com.

