'Jeopardy!' contestants hilariously fail entire football category

"Let's look at the $1,000 clue just for the fun of it," host Alex Trebek joked during the category.
0:34 | 02/03/18

single question about football. Football 400. Dallas cowboys? Fair catch? 800. They're called offsetting penalties. Let's look at the thousand dollar include just for the can dollar clue just for the fun of it. After the show jeopardy tweeted fun fact our contestants answered as many clues in this category as the browns had wins this season.

