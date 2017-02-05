Transcript for Jimmy Kimmel fights back tears in emotional monologue about his newborn son's heart surgery

But first, Jimmy Kimmel close to tears with a heartfelt, very personal monologue. I try not to get emotional, but it was a scary story. Going into detail about the difficult and confusing moment his son William John Kimmel was born just a little over a week ago. More doctors and nurses, and they kept coming. And it's a terrifying thing. I'm -- I'm standing in the middle of a lot of very worried-looking people. Kind of like right now. Who were trying to figure out what the problem is. Reporter: Doctors desperately trying to diagnose the newborn, struggling to breathe. They did an ecocardiogram, which is a sonogram of the heart, and found that Billy was born with a heart disease. He has a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart. We put the baby in an ambulance to children's hospital los Angeles. And on Monday morning Dr. Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart. He went in there with a scalpel and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life. Reporter: Now a sigh of relief for Jimmy and his wife, Molly, as baby Billy recovers. He's doing great. He's eating. He's sleeping. He Peed on his mother today while she was changing his

