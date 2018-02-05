Transcript for Kanye West speaks out on politics, slavery and more

You hear about slavery for 400 years. For high pressure hundred years that sound like a choice. Like you was there for 400 years and it's all y'all? You know, like -- it's like we're mentally imprisoned. There's facts and real-world, real-life consequence behind everything that you just said. We have to deal with the marginalization that's come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice, bro. You got to be responsible, man. Bro, I'm sorry I hurt you. And Kanye taking to Twitter tonight to clarify his choice of words writing, to make myself clear, of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. The reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can't be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Kanye Weston night.

