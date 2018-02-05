Kanye West speaks out on politics, slavery and more

In a recent interview, the rapper also engaged with someone over his comments in the TMZ newsroom.
0:52 | 05/02/18

Transcript for Kanye West speaks out on politics, slavery and more
You hear about slavery for 400 years. For high pressure hundred years that sound like a choice. Like you was there for 400 years and it's all y'all? You know, like -- it's like we're mentally imprisoned. There's facts and real-world, real-life consequence behind everything that you just said. We have to deal with the marginalization that's come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice, bro. You got to be responsible, man. Bro, I'm sorry I hurt you. And Kanye taking to Twitter tonight to clarify his choice of words writing, to make myself clear, of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. The reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can't be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Kanye Weston night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

