Transcript for These kids are catching the attention of football recruiters even before high school

Reporter: The lightning quickness of Odell Beckham Jr. The poise and precision of Tom Brady, and the drive of determination of Marshawn lynch. Football makes them special. Now, colleges are hoping to discover the next football legend on a field like this one. The way he moves is on another level. A whole other level. Recruiters scouting kids who are 10 years old, even younger. 11-year-old bunchy young doesn't just stand out because of his brightly colored hair or the biblical verses on his arms. What makes him a youth football sensation is this. I mean, he's a fast kid. Like I can't even describe how fast he is. Nobody can touch him really. Like when you're running, people be all behind you, and nobody can really touch you. Bunchy hasn't even finished the fifth dprad. One day bunchy's dad picked up the phone and the university of Illinois was on the line. He was like, man, your son is amazing. I want to just build a relationship with you guys. Ready? Set go. Hut. Scouting future football stars is starting earlier than ever. Pump your arms, keep your abs tight, then put two feet in and drive out. Two feet in. Two feet. Go. Eager to fuel the football dreams of these super young athletes is this man. Quick, quick, drive it all the way through. Mike Evans runs a football academy in California. Drive it here. Open it up. For the last two years he's provided intense ichb drilive drills and training to bunchy and others some as young as 5. This will even make you a dog or make you average. Quick, goes. Mush, mush, mush. Five, four. Up, up, hit it. Let's go. Move your feet and get in. In a game if you hit your lip, you let a dude G a sack on you? Answer the question. You know, you might sometimes see a kid cry because it hurts so hard. A stand-up college player himself back in the day at Nevada and Louisville. There we go. Evans uses his contacts to get his kids noticed by major college football programs across the country. Everybody in the coaching world that I have ties to, they know that I won't talk about a kid if he's not a good kid. That's my credibility. Get there. There we go. Go get it. Kids like bunchy's friend, 10-year-old haven. There we go. We've known each other since we were 3 years old or 2 1/2. He says he got an offer from the university of Nevada. How did Nevada find out about you? By social media and Mike. Quick, push. You have eight college coaches come by? Yes. And that was the second week that we opened. People say, Mike, call me when you got them near high school. If you don't get them now, who knows where they're going to go in high school. So a lot of coaches, send me the video then. Lane Kiffin is head coach at Florida atlantic university. And has recruited young kids himself. Just got younger and younger. That's just where we're at now. It goes back to making an impact so the kid understands, ok, we researched. We found you before anybody else did. Evans is trying to drum up interest in 15 of his most elite players. Not everyone likes the sound of that. This is absurd. This is absurd on so many levels. So you are an 11 or 12-year-old who has already got an offer from a college. Even though we know that's not binding, we kno that the can change their mind. How hard is it when all the adults in your life already have you directed in this manner? Is there ever a moment when bunchy says to you, you know, I'd rather just stay home today. I don't want to go to practice? Oh, yeah, and I said, well, you know what? To be the best, you got to practice even when you don't want to practice. So it's a grind, son. It's a grind. That's what makes champions. People, of course, are saying these kids are so young. I'd rather a kid thinking about college now than thinking about joining a gang. You know? It's not just about football. It's about opening these kids' minds that there is more to life than the communities that we come from. What does that mean for a university to offer a 10-year-old? It's letting the kid know that he is special, and they were first to do it. We don't call the kid first and offer the kid. We call the family first. Say is he able to handle this? Is this mature enough that this won't go to his head. Neither Illinois nor Nevada will confirm the offers saying they don't talk about signed recruits. Both parents understand that it's not binding for either side. It's more symbolic. Not like the kid is going to play college football at 9 years old. That's impossible. I just thought it was unbelievable. The football training, the headlines and the talent. They've all turned the bunchy and haven into preteen celebrities the. People ever say can I take a selfie with you? I get that a lot. I got that at least like, ooh, I don't how many times. I get that a lot. You have 23,000 followers on Instagram? Yes. Well, he started before me. He started like a year before me. You started when you were 8. I started when I was 9. You sound a little jealous. I'm not jealous. He started before me. Late in 2017 bunchy was named "Sports illustrated's" sports kid of the year, flown to new York City where he walked the red carpet. J.J. Watt. What's up, man? You are dressed a hundred times better than me. Most importantly we have fun. Just be a kid and have fun. Good luck, my friend. The ultimate dream for some of these kids may be the NFL. Evans says for him and the parents it's a college scholarship. It's about getting these kids prepared not only as athletes but as young men and giving them the discipline they need. We know that NFL stands for not for long, but a college degree, a college education lasts forever. He has extended his training facility to include an accredited school. He'll be a student this fall. He just turned 7. And Evans said he'll likely have a scholarship offer this summer. He's already the size of a fifth grader. But should kids this size be playing tackle football? Some states are trying to ban young kids from the sport. Playing tackle football under the age of 12 can significantly increase the risks of brain injury. I'll make sure his brain is protected. Brain damage. Still my biggest fear is head-to-head contact. You have to pray and practice and keep going. That's what he loves to do, so we're going to do it. Why aren't your kids playing flag football? Our kids love contact. I mean, I feel like the kids have to learn to play safe. That's why you do it at such a young age so you're not using your head. What's it like when a guy tackles you? It doesn't hurt, but it's almost like someone's wrapping you up. I rarely get tackled, but like I usually score touchdowns. So I don't get tackled. At this all-star game last month, against this squad from Arizona, tws a shutout loss. And Evans gives the kids a talking to. Like all the bad habits and all the not running to the ball and something happened, you're crying, is out. We've got to become big boys. Take that to high school, I'm going to tell you right now, you won't be playing. My goal is to put you all in college. That's the last game that we're ever going to lose. You understand that. Yes, coach. And win or lose, these kids still have big dreams that go way beyond football. I'm going to get my college degree and help the homeless. If I can't play sports, then I'm going to become a mayor. You want to be a mayor? I want to be the mayor of Hollywood. The mayor of Hollywood? Yes. I'm Chris Connolly, los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.