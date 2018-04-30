Transcript for Kim Kardashian's makeup artist gives a beauty closet tour

I will take you into my mind that. This is 100 deposits as the smaller. Just sent a lot of packages from companies. I received it was like ten boxes connected to take these all go to storage room that is the size of this whole room and the make up his back. You know from there I'd pick the things that life. This posit this excitement because this is more arches or series and have a wild legend and I think it can cosmetics that I don't touch because they just like your products are going to be so kind of iconic. And I want to haven't evidently.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.