Transcript for 'For Our Lives: Parkland' shares stories of survivors, journeys to activism

911, what is your emergency? Someone was hunting my classmates. Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school is being shoot up. Being shot up? Everyone on the floor, on the floor! My whole future was wiped out. As every day passes, it feels like I'm farther away from him. I want people to understand what I witnessed that day. I've never cried like that in my life. Going pack to Normal was not possible. Make sure that no kid ever has to see what I have to see. We're still not safe. We just want what will make our country safer, you know? Never again, never again! We're the activists of this movement that's growing. Me and Dylan rushed over and met up with Joaquin's family and we waited. We were there for hours. Just like waiting. Praying. And like -- it was just -- it was a lot, seeing all the people who were crying. I was like, it's not going to be us, he's okay, he's somewhere. All I kept thinking in my head was, please be safe, please be safe. Over and over. One of the 17 lives lost. Joaquin Oliver. I've never cried like that in my life. Yeah. It was really hard. Thought it was all a dream. I woke up the next day thinking I wanted to text him or something. Then just couldn't. It was kind of like my whole future was just like wiped out. We just like clicked right away. Like kind of corny, like love at first sight, but I swear, I swear. Joaquin showed up. And he sat in front of me. I just remember being so nervous. To be so close to him, touching his face was like, oh my god. And I just remember like melting immediately. Because anyone who sees that video sees the way he looked at me. It was like -- unreal, you know? I feel him. Like laughing when I laugh. I feel like he's like living through me in a way. Like that's how close we are. I feel it. The connection is still there. You know? I feel him all the time. I knew him since he first moved to Florida. Because we went to the same preschool together. It was somebody I talked to every day, about everything. He's always been like the light in the room. He was so comfortable in his own skin. He was just glowing all the time. Everyone wanted to be just like him, you know? We loved like there was no tomorrow. Until there was no tomorrow. And I'll always be thankful for that. What's your personal stance on assault-style weapons like ar-15? It's a head scratcher, where we are. So it's going to be -- it's going to be a debate. I've always defended people's right to defend themselves. With an ar-15? I haven't got specifics. We want commonsense gun laws. We want privatized selling to be completely reformed so you can't just walk into a building with $130 and walk out with an ar-15. Today marks the one-month anniversary of when the shooting happened. So we're going to have 17 minutes of silence at the football field of my high school. I want to make sure that no kid my age ever has to see what I have to see. What time's the walkout? It starts at 10:00. Okay. Students across the country, around the world, walking out of their schools this morning. Protests are beginning. Kids, not guns! Kids, not guns! We want change, we want change! Hundreds of thousands of students are calling for gun control. Kids at over 3,000 schools are involved. I don't really know what's going on, so we're just going to wing it, I guess. I'm here for Joaquin. I'm here for every other kid and their safety. You can watch them turn their pain into activism in the documentary "For our lives: Parkland" which will air on freeform on Monday night, 10/9 central.

