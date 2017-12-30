The making of 'Despacito' and its rise to be summer's top song

More
Luis Fonsi and his video co-star, a former Miss Universe winner, on how their viral sensation began as a love letter to women and their homeland.
6:22 | 12/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The making of 'Despacito' and its rise to be summer's top song

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49944696,"title":"The making of 'Despacito' and its rise to be summer's top song","duration":"6:22","description":"Luis Fonsi and his video co-star, a former Miss Universe winner, on how their viral sensation began as a love letter to women and their homeland.","url":"/Nightline/video/making-despacito-rise-summers-top-song-49944696","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.