tonight with a bizarre and disturbing moment caught on camera aboard a united airlines flight. A man dragged off the plane for refusing to give up the seat he had already paid for. He was left bleeding and his fellow passengers were stunned. Were any laws broken here and could this happen to you? Reporter: They are the shocking images of a passenger caught in a travel nightmare. A man visibly shaken as he's yanked -- Come on. Reporter: And then dragged off a united jet by law enforcement. Oh, my god, look at what you did to him. Reporter: All after refusing to give up his seat. Tonight Chicago aviation security officer put on leave. For many of the passengers and for many of the millions who have seen this clip, the question is how did it get to this point? It was surreal. No one expected it to happen like that. Reporter: It was scheduled to leave Chicago Sunday evening at 5:40. The destination? Louisville, Kentucky. It's when the passengers got on board that the crew started to offer vouchers for a hand full of seats. $800 sounded nice. I thought it was unusual nobody was volunteering. I think it was because there was no other flight until 2 P.M. Today. Reporter: United saying they weren't overbooked. They claim the passengers were all on board when crew members approached the gate agents and needed to be in Louisville to work on their own flight. Four seats would be needed. Everybody was seated by then, and the fact that they told us we would not leave until four people volunteered, there was just a real sense on the plane that that wasn't right. Reporter: With no takers, a computer picked four passengers offering them $1,000, the airline says. All complied except this 69-year-old man who said he's a doctor and needed to get home to treat patients? Two police come in in full gear. They tell him he has to leave the plane. Reporter: John, the man in the Orange shirt was sitting right in front of the passenger he saw and heard it all, he says. How do you react when the police aren't asking questions. They're just trying to forcibly remove the man? I could not believe what I was seeing or hearing. I was in shock. Reporter: And so were other passengers. Many of them recording as the officers dragged the man down the aisle. I have to go home. Reporter: Minutes later the man slipped back onto the jet. I have to go home. Reporter: Before he was removed again. The CEO calling it an upsetting event and saying the airline is reaching out to the man to address and resolve this situation. In an internal memo, they were saying he was approached a few more times in order to gain his compliance. Each time he refused. The passenger has yet to comment. You nighted may have been right legally, but morally it's hard to make a case for the way this man was treated. And people are expressing their outrage. Look at what you did to him. Reporter: Yet demanding a paying customer to give up a seat is perfectly legal. It's part of a document that nobody looks at called the contract of carriage. It gives the airlines, the pilot, the flight attendant, all sorts of rights to do whatever they want. Reporter: This is the second case of negative press for united airlines in the last two weeks. Late last month two teenagers had to change clothes before boarding a flight from Denver to Minneapolis. We heard the gate agent say these aren't my rules. I just enforce them. Reporter: Airlines have rules for every situation. But sometimes social media doesn't look at the rules. They look at the outcomes. To me, it seems like a sexist policy. Reporter: United says the family was flying under relatives and friends flying for free or at discounted prices. The airline told ABC news when taking advantage of this benefit, all employees and pass riders are considered representatives of united. The passengers were not in compliance with our dress code for company benefit travel. Oh, my god. Reporter: Leggings aside, this is not the first time we've seen airport security dragging a passenger down a plane aisle. This one went viral. A delta airlines representative said in a statement at the time that the passenger was not complying with boarding and bagging checking procedures and removed by local law enforcement. And not even two weeks after that incident, an unruly passenger was removed from a jet blue flight not by police but by staff at the request of the secret service after reportedly harassing Ivanka Trump. He was upset. He walked on as soon as he saw her, he started shaking. Reporter: The secret service said they made the decision to remove the passenger from the aircraft. Jet blue wrote in a statement the decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly and they worked to reaccommodate the party on the next available flight. People behaving badly on planes is not a new phenomenon. Between 2007 and 2015 there were nearly 50,000 unruly incidents. 40% of airlines report they diverted a flight last year because of an unruly passenger. Example, this freakout at 40,000 feet. All of a sudden this guy who was sleeping just woke up out of nowhere and started flipping out. Reporter: This passenger punching and kicking as flight attendants struggled to restrain him. Everyone is freaking out. I was a little nervous. I wasn't sure what the guy was trying to do. Okay. Reporter: Or this guy growing more irate by the moment in a heated exchange. I'm 28. I made $4 million a year. What do you do? Nothing. Shut up. Yeah, right. I own six houses. Reporter: But other than refusing to leave his seat, there's been no evidence that this man who claims to be a doctor on his way to see patients in Louisville, did anything wrong. When you look at this tape, does it look like excessive force to you? Absolutely. The question is whose fault is it? Whose to blame? United calls the police department. The police shows up and drags the guy out. The excessive force here is really from the police. Not united. Look at what you did. Reporter: What comes next may be a lawsuit? If that passenger files a lawsuit, it's most likely against the police, not the airline. It will be against both. The airline has every right to involuntarily deny access to the plane. What makes this different is this wasn't about denying access. This was about yanking someone off. Reporter: Might make that $800 coupon seem like small potatoes.

