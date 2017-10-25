Transcript for Former Manson family member recalls falling for Charles Manson

Did you love him? Yes. I did. Did he love you? I always thought did he. Now I'm not so sure. As a form he member of the Manson cult, she said she knew a different side of the murderous leader. He made you feel like you were his one and only love. There were other girls but we all shared him. I felt like I belonged. Throughout the world Manson is the very definition of evil. A long time ago, being crazy meant something. Nowadays, serve crazy. This is Charles Manson now. 82 years old, denied parole 12 times. In 1969, he sent several of his young follow orders a grisly killing spree that left seven people dead including eight months pregnant actress Sharon Tate. Diane said she was shocked by the slayings. I really brought a lot of doubt to myself. How can I love these people? Now for the first time in almost 50 years, Diane is breaking her silence about being part of Manson family, in her memoir, member of the family. For decades she's lived her life as wife, mother of three and special education teacher. It has taken me this long to get to the point where I can admit or have been able to realize that I was a victim. Her path to following Manson started during the 1967 summer of love when manager's youth was swept up in free love. She was just 14 years old. I wasn't old enough to be legally having sex and I wasn't young enough to not have sex. She said her parents became hippies, joining the counter culture in southern California bringing Diane and her younger siblings along. She said drugs became part of their new life. Your father was the one who gave you your first tab of acid at what age? 13. Diane said she began living on her own. Her insecurities, a perfect target for Charles Manson. Tell me about the moment you first met him. It been invited to go to this party. I walked up the stairs. And suddenly, these two girls just burst out. Charlie! Diane is here! And I am just in awe. She said within hours of the meeting, she had intersection Manson. A man almost 20 years her senior. It seemed very natural and loving. Were you attracted to him? He was cute, impish, fun. I need that had love and attention and affection. And he gave it to me. Of course, Diane wasn't the only lost girl attracted on Manson. He spent a lot of time taking middle class girls and remolding they will. Before the world met the Manson murderers, Diane said she knew them as friends. Leslie was your quint essential prom queen. She was fun and she was lively. Patty was just the sweetest, humble loving woman. Diane said she spent her first year with the Manson loving family with denial it is Wilson. An old TV and movie set outside L.A. But she said her wrim Manson began to change. He had anal sex with me which I had never experienced before. It was rape. I didn't think of it that way until many years later. But the result of that was that I wanted to commit suicide. Manson was becoming increasingly violent. Convinced the beatles song helter skelter was warning of a looming race war. How concerned were you when you saw that evolution? It didn't feel right. But yet, the evidence seemed to be overwhelming that this is the way the world was going. That these were true prophecies. He used to emphasize his name, man son, that he was the son of man. Did you think he was the second coming of Christ? Yes. I did. It is bizarre to think that we could have ever believed it. But we did. The group would move deep see about the California desert where Diane said Manson gave them stabbing lessons. He had you practice killing someone with those knives. Yes. He did. How did that happen? This race war was going to happen and Charlie was playing mind games. In my mind, this was a game. This was, I had to be willing to do this in order to avoid having to do it, or avoid being killed myself. Did you have any idea that something evil was brewing? Not really within the family. Any idea when or how this was conjured up by Charlie to entice and to compel other members of the family, to commit these unthinkable crimes? No. I really don't. I have no idea. Then over two nights in August of 1969, Abigail Folger, and others, actress Sharon Tate, all brutally murdered. Diane said she was out in the desert. But days later she said some of the Manson family members confessed to her. I remember they gave me the gory details with a certain amount of glee or almost like bragging. Which just made me feel even worse. I mean, it was like what? How could you do that? Why do you think you weren't asked to participate in those murders? I don't think I could have done it. And I think he knew that. If Charlie had asked you to, would you have killed for him? No. I couldn't have. I never thought about it as being real. That we would ever have to really kill somebody. Police eventually linked Manson to the murders, arresting him and several of his followers, including then 16-year-old Diane. At Manson's trial, Manson's explosive testimony helped put him behind bars. My biggest fear was that I would succumb to that feeling of loyalty that I had for him. A local newspaper documented a pivotal courtroom moment. I was asked, did I love him? And I said yes, our guess so. And he pipes up, you know, don't put it all on Mr. Manson. She loved everybody. So that really, it was all about him. The spell was broken. The spell was broken. Manson would deny his part for his part in the murders, telling Diane sawyer in 1993 -- I never told anybody to do anything other than what they wanted to do. I know that I was not responsible. Diane said it has been healing to finally tell her story. I? I feel undeathed from being associated with this person who hack become the line of evil. Next, what happened on that secret mission in Niger that saw

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.