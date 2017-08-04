Mayte Garcia on ex-husband Prince hiding their son's death

More
Garcia opens up about her life with the recording artist in her new memoir, "The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince."
7:17 | 04/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mayte Garcia on ex-husband Prince hiding their son's death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46670555,"title":"Mayte Garcia on ex-husband Prince hiding their son's death","duration":"7:17","description":"Garcia opens up about her life with the recording artist in her new memoir, \"The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince.\"","url":"/Nightline/video/mayte-garcia-husband-prince-hiding-sons-death-46670555","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.