Transcript for Memorable Moments, Mishaps in U.S. Presidential Inauguration History

And finally tonight, this inauguration day, ABC's Chris Connelly says, expect the unexpected. ??? ??? Reporter: Inauguration day, the pomp, the circumstance, those brutal D.C. Winters. Remember 2009 and turning up Sarah Palin and the dalai lama? The chief justice botching the oath. That I would execute the office of president to the United States faithfully. That I will execute -- Faithfully the office of president of the United States faithfully. Making everyone else want to swear. Leading to an off-camera do-over in the white house map room. And what about her royal highness? ??? ??? who's broad stripes and bright stars ??? Reporter: Was bee singing live, or was she like -- ??? ??? You can see, she takes a breath, and it's just a little off from the pre-record. Why would she sing full out into a microphone as well if she was going with the prerecord? So she looked like she was performing. Reporter: At Lincoln's second inaugural, a man reportedly drunk. And then smoke from a short in the podium before this moment. Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country. Reporter: Gerald Ford after taking the oath following the resignation of president Richard Nixon, served up a memorable line of his own. Our long national nightmare is over. Reporter: One historian has advice for the new president on a cold inaugural day. Don't make people shiver. Give a good speech, but get it done quickly. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm Chris Connelly. It was Abraham Lincoln who said at his inauguration in 1865, with malice toward none, with charity for all, let us drive on to finish the work we are in to bind up the nation's wounds. Thank you for watching ABC news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.