Michael Phelps on preparing for his race against great white shark

More
Olympic legend will attempt to beat the ocean predator for Discovery Channel's two-part "Shark Week" series, "Phelps vs. Shark."
6:18 | 07/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Phelps on preparing for his race against great white shark

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48787356,"title":"Michael Phelps on preparing for his race against great white shark","duration":"6:18","description":"Olympic legend will attempt to beat the ocean predator for Discovery Channel's two-part \"Shark Week\" series, \"Phelps vs. Shark.\"","url":"/Nightline/video/michael-phelps-preparing-race-great-white-shark-48787356","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.