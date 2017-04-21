Missing student Elizabeth Thomas found, teacher arrested in California

More
Authorities from Siskiyou County, California, found the 15-year-old student and former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins.
7:31 | 04/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Missing student Elizabeth Thomas found, teacher arrested in California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46929911,"title":"Missing student Elizabeth Thomas found, teacher arrested in California","duration":"7:31","description":"Authorities from Siskiyou County, California, found the 15-year-old student and former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins.","url":"/Nightline/video/missing-student-elizabeth-thomas-found-teacher-arrested-california-46929911","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.