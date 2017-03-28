Some Missy Elliot fans share shock over figuring out one 'Work It' lyric

Some fans just realized in her 2002 single, Elliot sings, "I put my thing down, flip it and reverse it," and the next line is those words pronounced backwards.
1:30 | 03/28/17

Some Missy Elliot fans share shock over figuring out one 'Work It' lyric
??? Is it worth it let me work it ??? ??? I put my thing down flip it and reverse it ??? It's been 15 years since Missy Elliott first released her hit song "Work it." From the amas in 2003 -- ??? I put my thing down flip it and reverse it ??? to her surprise super bowl halftime performance in 2015. ??? Let me search it ??? there's no question that Missy's 2002 track has proved timeless. But a recent tweet about the song's catchy hook -- ??? ??? From the hip-hop star herself has sent the internet into a frenzy. Missy took a moment to shout out the fans who recently accepted that the widely accepted mumbling that followed was more than just gibberish. The rapper confirming that the lyrics were literally reversed. Social media erupted this weekend as fans announced their surprise over the mysterious lyrics. As for the Missy diehards, they were less than impressed with how long it took so many people to realize. One fan even tweeting this gif of judge Judy saying, "Wow, it really took y'all this long to figure out what Missy Elliott was saying?" 15 years later and it looks like the case of mumbling Missy has timely been solved. Now could somebody please tell me what young thug has been saying? It will probably not surprise you when I tell you that one of my much younger colleagues sent me that line.

