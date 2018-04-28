Nancy Grace and Dan Abrams on their chemistry, approach to cases

Legal heavyweights Nancy Grace and Dan Abrams will discuss the country's biggest cases in their new show, "Grace Versus Abrams."
None of his story in my mind fits together -- Reporter: When the topic is crime -- Can we agree on something? Reporter: Nobody gets more fired up than Nancy grace -- How much do you know about kayaks? I have kayaked many times. Reporter: And Nancy. Now they're taking their legal riffs and turning them into a TV show, "Grace versus arbams." You met during the "Court TV" days. When did you know you had that on-air spark if not chemistry? The kind of chemistry that comes out of a lab? Somewhere out there the devil is dance tonight. Reporter: Nancy a former prosecutor turned legal analyst. Good evening and thanks for joining us. Reporter: Dan is my former coanchor and ABC news chief legal analyst. The duo focusing their legal expert tease on high-profile trials that have captivated America, from Casey Anthony -- Forget about chloroform, how to make it, how to use it, that means nothing to you? Yes -- Reporter: To Scott Peterson. I think he's guilty. I think he's guiltier. Reporter: Grabbing every headline you can imagine. One of the stories is the serial story of Adnan Syed -- Convicted in 2000 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. This is a global link prepaid call from -- Reporter: The case reaching pop culture status after it was featured in the hit podcast "Serial." "Nightline" was behind the scenes during the show's taping. I think Adnan Syed is guilty, I do not believe he deserves a re trial. Dan, you see reasonable doubt? I think the reason the show was so compelling is there is reasonable doubt. Oh, lord, here it comes. You clearly have an on-air love/hate relationship, yet off-air I feel you guys like each other and dare I day respect each other? I'm taking the fifth. You know, like and respect, you know -- They begrudgingly respect each other, but don't tell them I told you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

