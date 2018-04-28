Transcript for Nancy Grace and Dan Abrams on their chemistry, approach to cases

None of his story in my mind fits together -- Reporter: When the topic is crime -- Can we agree on something? Reporter: Nobody gets more fired up than Nancy grace -- How much do you know about kayaks? I have kayaked many times. Reporter: And Nancy. Now they're taking their legal riffs and turning them into a TV show, "Grace versus arbams." You met during the "Court TV" days. When did you know you had that on-air spark if not chemistry? The kind of chemistry that comes out of a lab? Somewhere out there the devil is dance tonight. Reporter: Nancy a former prosecutor turned legal analyst. Good evening and thanks for joining us. Reporter: Dan is my former coanchor and ABC news chief legal analyst. The duo focusing their legal expert tease on high-profile trials that have captivated America, from Casey Anthony -- Forget about chloroform, how to make it, how to use it, that means nothing to you? Yes -- Reporter: To Scott Peterson. I think he's guilty. I think he's guiltier. Reporter: Grabbing every headline you can imagine. One of the stories is the serial story of Adnan Syed -- Convicted in 2000 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. This is a global link prepaid call from -- Reporter: The case reaching pop culture status after it was featured in the hit podcast "Serial." "Nightline" was behind the scenes during the show's taping. I think Adnan Syed is guilty, I do not believe he deserves a re trial. Dan, you see reasonable doubt? I think the reason the show was so compelling is there is reasonable doubt. Oh, lord, here it comes. You clearly have an on-air love/hate relationship, yet off-air I feel you guys like each other and dare I day respect each other? I'm taking the fifth. You know, like and respect, you know -- They begrudgingly respect each other, but don't tell them I told you.

