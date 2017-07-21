Transcript for What OJ Simpson accomplices say happened after Vegas robbery: Part 2

Reporter: At his parole hearing today, O.J. Simpson once again recounting the events that brought him here. All I want is my property. I think there's a tape of it. You hear me on at least three or four occasions say "I just want my property." Reporter: But in the end regretting his choices. I spent nine years making no excuses about anything. I am sorry that things turned out the way they did. Reporter: Not unlike his words spoken nearly nine years ago after being convicted of kidnapping and robbery in that Las Vegas heist. I didn't mean to steal anything from anybody, and I didn't know I was doing anything illegal. I thought I was confronting friends. So I'm sorry. I'm sorry for all of it. Reporter: At various points in the trial familiar faces. The Goldman family and former prosecutor Marcia Clark, who tried a decade earlier to send him to prison, then working for "Entertainment tonight." It was such a clown car of a case. It was a ridiculous case. And the witnesses were interesting. It was a weird thing to be doing, to cover that case. Reporter: Simpson and his five accomplices all under arrest and facing stiff charges. Conspiracy to commit a crime, a gross misdemeanor offense. Conspiracy it commit kidnapping, a felony offense. Conspiracy to commit robbery, a felony offense. Mr. Simpson, do you understand the charges against you? Yes, sir. Reporter: His buddies begin to roll over, striking plea deals for lesser charges and no jail time. In exchange for testifying against their pal O.J. Simpson. I said O.J., I'm not going to prison for him. Because I know he wouldn't go for me. Do you solemnly swear to tell the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth so help you god? I do. Was it difficult for you to face your buddy in court like that and testify against him? My family in my own life was so much more important than whatever was going to happen with him at that point. Reporter: But the star witness was Tom riccio, who arranged the meeting between Simpson and the dealers. He was granted immunity and secretly recorded that confrontation in room 1203. It was played in court. You're trying to take my Shirt. Bag this Up. Reporter: The only one not to cut a deal, C.J. Stewart. But you could have avoided jail time if you just pleaded. I wanted to fight for what was right. And I rolled the days. And gambled with prison. Somebody got to stand for what's right sometime in life. Everybody was out for themselves. Rise. Reporter: But that roll of the dice would prove a bust following a two-week trial. Guilty. Count 2, conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Guilty, count 3, conspiracy to commit robbery. Reporter: 61-year-old Simpson found guilty on all 12 counts. Count 1, conspiracy to commit a crime, guilty. Reporter: C.J. Stewart, also guilty of robbery and kidnapping. When you heard those words and you're standing there in that courtroom -- I froze up. And I told the officers, take me to jail, I asked for this. I wasn't no victim. So you were beating yourself up at that moment? I'm sorry. That's all right. All right, Mr. Simpson, I'm going to sentence you as follows. Count 1 -- Reporter: And then that sentence. For Simpson 9 to 33 years in prison. The former number 32 star running back would become prisoner number 1027820. I'm not here to sentence Mr. Simpson for what's happened in his life previously in the criminal justice system. The judge wanted a verdict to parallel the day of the O.J. Simpson trial. I maintain that 33-year sentence echoed the $33.50 million that was imposed in the civil case. It's kind of a bittersweet moment knowing that that S.O.B. Is going to be in jail for a very long time where he belongs. Do you think O.J. Simpson should be in jail right now? He's serving time for what happened in California. Not what happened in Nevada. Nevada really was a slap on the wrist. The jury convicted you. And now I'll sentence you. Reporter: Stewart's hit with 7 1/2 to 27 years. Thank you. Mr. Stewart, have a seat. Reporter: His conviction would latering overturned. Instead of a second trial he would plead no contest to charges of robbery and conspiracy and be released after 27 months. Today Stewart says that time behind bars scarred him for life. So you were in solitary confinement for 90 days? 94, I think. Reporter: He now runs a construction company and has written a book that will be released this fall. Are you bitter over what happened to you? I should be. And I am. Me years. I will never forget room 1203 nor will I ever forget what happened here with me and O.J. Simpson at the palace station. Reporter: Michael Mcclinton has also written a book. What was it like for you to walk into here again today? Even right now talking about it my heart is pounding. Reporter: Walter Alexander's life has changed too. He's now a minister. It's all about god's word in this church. Reporter: Each of the men involved in that Vegas caper say it's right for Simpson to finally win his freedom. I think it's a travesty that he's been in for nine years. I do not believe he committed that crime way back when. This is all about payback. Reporter: As for the future, Mcclinton offers Simpson this advice. Go sit your ass down and spend the rest of your life with your family and stay out of trouble. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm Deborah Roberts in Las Vegas. Two of o.j.'s cohorts in that robbery, Charlie Ehrlich and Walter Alexander, are writing books about the incident.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.