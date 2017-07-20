Transcript for What OJ Simpson juror thinks of Simpson now

For decades now, O.J. Simpson has stood with race, class, celebrity and justice. Tomorrow he walks back into the spotlight as a parole board in Nevada decides whether to set him free. We heard from one person who once held his fate in his hands. A juror in his murder trial. Here's my co-anchor. For decades, O.J. Simpson has stood at the incent krend area nexus. Early to walks back into the pot light as a parole board in Nevada will decide whether to set him free. He has been here in lovelock prison since 2008 after he was found guilty in a botched robbery attempt to steal back his memorabilia. Guilty. In a sense, we've been here before. Find defendant not guilty of the crime of murder. Simpson acquitted after the trial of the century in which he was accused of the double murder of his ex-wife Nicole brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. You had to have been there and lived what we lived to understand. Now a four-part series, the jury speaks is asking jurors to recast their votes, given what they know now. It is not what we want. It is what the law is. Lon was juror 2 three during the people versus own Simpson. If you had to cast a vote about his guilt or innocence, how would you vote? I'm probably pretty sure that he probably is the person went over there and killed them. Are you there other things have change your view? He had decided to come out and do this fictitious book if I did it. It became apparent to me in my mind that I was probably the person that went over there and killed those people. But he said he ultimately stands by that not guilty verdict. Wasn't based on whether or not I really thought he did it or didn't do it. It was based on the presumption that was prenlth to me by the judge in the trial, reasonable doubt. Cryo is perhaps best known for this moment, the people versus O.J. Simpson. I put my hand up like this. Of course, it was only to say to Mr. Simpson. It was to him to say, hey, man, enjoy your life. Go back and be a real person again. Looking back, do you think race played a role in the verdict? I don't think so. I think a lot of us thought some of us were pre disposed to decisions beforehand. I personally wasn't and I feel none of the other juryists were. I'm not sure that race had any impact on the verdict. I think the stress on the jury had much more impact. Nancy glass is the series executive producer. Why do you think we're still talking about this case so many years after the fact? I think it is because it is an unsolved mystery. It involves money she becelebrity, murder, sex. It quickly became must-see TV. As the trial progressed, what were the moments impacted your decision? The infamous glove experiment which I feel back fired on the prosecution. So when you saw the way he put glove on, that screamed to you as a piece of evidence that maybe he didn't do it. It screamed to me that obviously those gloves don't fit him. Maybe he wasn't the perpetrator of the crime. If it doesn't fit, you must acquit. Wasn't he wearing rubber gloves underneath? Yes. Wouldn't that have changed the way the glove fit? I would have thought so. But the prosecution allowed that to happen. That experiment something the lead prosecutor in the trial, mass I can't Clark, tried to stop. I didn't want to do it. I knew it was a miss taeflt I said the latex would screw up the fit. There were times where it really did feel like you were in jail. It wasn't fun at all. After 253 days of trial and hearing testimony, from 156 witnesses, the case was finally given over to the jury to deliberate. The fact I might release a person who was guilty, it bothered me. But the doubt was so plain. You couldn't deny it. There was no other verdict we could deliver. I had been sequestered all that time of I couldn't control anything. At this point in the R we'll be here. After fewer than four hours of deliberation, the jury reached a verdict. Not guilty of the crime of murder. He said his first days of freedom were Meyer in the fearful. I had people camped out at 90 home in Los Angeles. People would show up at my house and leave threatening remarks. For Simpson, life after the not guilty verdict was also not as he imagined. In 2008 after a baffling attempt to steal back his medicmorabilia, he was found guilty and sentenced to the 9 to 33-year term in prison. In Nevada, to decide to take back your memorabilia. I thought whole concept was pretty stupid. Tomorrow after his parole hearing, Simpson could be a free man again. As for Lon, his name will forever be linked with O.J. Simpson. For "Nightline." We'll be right back. ???

