-
Now Playing: 1st look at 'A Wrinkle in Time' stars on Essence cover
-
Now Playing: Ava DuVernay partners with Oprah Winfrey's production company
-
Now Playing: Oscars 2018: The magic behind 'The Shape of Water'
-
Now Playing: Marlon Wayans talks Hope Hicks' departure, getting into stand up
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes with the cast and director of 'A Wrinkle in Time'
-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton says original '9 to 5' cast are all in for sequel
-
Now Playing: 'A Wrinkle in Time' cast dicuss the proud moment getting their own dolls
-
Now Playing: Oprah Winfrey says it's 'not hard' to say no to running for president
-
Now Playing: 8-year-old dresses up as black female icons for Black History Month
-
Now Playing: Oscars 2018: Peter Travers offers his top picks on who will win
-
Now Playing: '9 to 5' reboot could include original 3 female stars
-
Now Playing: In Real Life performs 'Tattoo' in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Behind-the-scenes Oscars secrets from the show's producer
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle speaks out about #MeToo movement
-
Now Playing: Seacrest sexual harassment controversy could affect Oscars
-
Now Playing: Star says 'I, Tonya' was not about turning Harding into a hero
-
Now Playing: Oscars by the numbers: Thousands of statuettes have been awarded over the years
-
Now Playing: Diversity in Hollywood falling short in film and TV
-
Now Playing: 'Paranormal Lockdown' stars Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman talk scariest hauntings
-
Now Playing: 'The Shape of Water' star on his Oscar-nominated role