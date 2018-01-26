Transcript for Parents of teen killed in Kentucky school shooting say daughter called mother

She called me and all I could hear was voices and chaos in the background. And she couldn't say anything. Reporter: 15-year-old Bailey holt never made it home from school. It's just so hard to believe that somebody in a split second could take -- take two lives and injure so many. In just a short amount of time. And you can't get it back. Reporter: Her mother describes the last time she heard from her daughter. She said Bailey calledome Tuesday morning as she was dying on the floor. I called her name over and over and she didn't respond. So we rushed to the high school and -- We couldn't get close. They wouldn't let us through. Reporter: The chaos she heard was the sound of more than a hundred teenagers running for their lives. I took out my headphones and turned around and everyone was just broken up. They were running. I saw the flashes from the gun shots. By that time, I was just running. Reporter: Once again, there was no school here today. Because for the third day in a row, Marshall county high is a crime scene. Two students are dead, and more than a dozen are wounded here. All victims of what is already America's 11th school shooting since the start of this year. There's just no words to describe. Reporter: It was just before classes at the small-town high school in western Kentucky. And like every morning, students filled the common area, some eating breakfast, and others chatting with friends. Police say that all of a sudden a 15-year-old student with a handgun opened fire. It keeps replaying in my head, hearing the pop, pop, pop, sounded like fire crackers. If you could respond to Marshall county high school, active shooter. And we heard screaming and you see people trampling over each other to get out the doors. Reporter: Kids started running, some with gunshot wounds. I saw there was a lot of blood everywhere and people were getting shoved down. So I just took off. I started running. I was scared for my life. Reporter: Just minutes later, students were on their cell phones calling for help. I was close enough that I got blood, like all on my pants. It did happen like right next to me. I just immediately started running because the shots were just so loud. Reporter: The teens ran where they could, crying and screaming, into a dentist office and a body shop next door. It was just like, bang, bang, bang. And nobody knew what to do. And everybody's just yelling, get down, get down. Reporter: But high school senior Kennedy said she knew she had to run. I thought that if you get down, there's a chance that you'll never get back up. So I just took off. I ran as fast as I could. I mean, I don't know. It's by the strength of god honestly that I got out of that school. Reporter: Bryson found himself right next to the shooter. His right hand was grazed by a bullet. When he came in, did he say anything? No, he was lifeless. He just pulled out the gun, didn't think twice, and just did it. They're advising, far as they know, it's one shooter. He's still on scene. Reporter: Outside the school, a photographer from local station WPSD, had just dropped off his daughter and was sharing live video of students running from the gunfire. I was talking to one of my buddies in the commons. He got shot in his chest. We ran out together, but I lost him. I don't know where he went. Reporter: The cavalry came quick. This town is so small that one of the first responders thought that Bailey holt, who died at the scene, was his own daughter. One of our first troopers to arrive saw the young lady that died on the scene and thought it was his daughter. Because she had been dropped off at the school this morning as well. Same clothing description, same description. And he had to go over to convince himself it wasn't his daughter. Reporter: The most seriouslily hurt had to be airlifted to hospitals more than a hundred miles away in Nashville. By the time they got there, 15-year-old Preston cope was pronounced dead. He's an incredible kid. Every time you saw him, he was smiling. Walking down the hallway, he never had anything negative to say. Reporter: Cope's teammates say they're hurting bad. The locker room is gonna be different, but we're coming together. We'll be okay. Reporter: This isn't just the 11th school shooting since January 1st, it's also the 50th, this academic school year. I think we've become desensitized to these school shootings. They happen far more often. I think as a result, people aren't as horrified. Reporter: Kentucky has been here before. Just 30 miles from here in west paducah, three students were killed and five were wounded 20 years ago at heath high school in one of the first major school shootings to shock the country. Over the years, a steady stream of gunfire in cities now known by just their first name. Another school shooting. A shooting in a school. Columbine to blacksburg, mary'svill mary'sville, Washington. It louised to be if there was any school shooting, it was the lead story for days and people would be obsessed, how did this happen? I'm here at the scene of tomorrow's shooting where a 15-year-old will kill four children, two adults, and then turn the gun on himself. The violence has become so common that a group of parents who lived through the tragedy at sandy hook elementary, released this video, underlining how they believe Americans have come to accept these shootings in our school. How will you explain the shooting to your daughter? Actually, I won't get to explain it to her, because she won't make it. Reporter: Bk in Benton, police have arrested the alleged shooter, a 15-year-old student who surrendered at the scene. Prosecutors haven't confirmed if this is him, but they do tell us that state law requires he be tried as an adult. When you're talking about murder and a defendant over the age of 14, it's not going to be that hard to get the case moved from juvenile to adult court. Reporter: Some students who know the 15-year-old in police custody, believe he was bullied at school. The Holts say they are praying for her alleged killer. I don't know if I could go to court to see him. I just don't know if I can. But I want him to pay for everything he's done. And I want someone to pray for him too. Because I know he's probably having a hard time too. He still took our baby. But he still took my baby from me. Reporter: The Holts say they're speaking out to keep the memory of their daughter alive. They join an awful club -- parents who lost so much, calling for an end to the violence. Whatever kid had going through his mind, I don't know, but if he needed a friend, I know she would have been a friend to him. Yes. And talked to him about anything that he needed. Because that's just the kind of person she was. 