Transcript for Pilot survives helicopter crash in NYC river that killed all 5 passengers

But fit, the latest in that deadly helicopter crash in new York City. New images tonight of the group inside that flight during takeoff. Just minutes before tragedy struck. Zero Lima hotel mayday mayday. Are you okay? Engine failure. Going down in the east river, pulling all five passengers with it. Unable to free themselves from the harness system. On the pilot was able to escape. He is now telling authorities that a tether, or part of a passenger's harness snagged one of the fuel levers, shutting it, bleeding the engine of fuel. On top of that the pilot says one of the floats used for emergency water landings failed to inflate properly, possibly causing the chopper to tip over. Among the passengers killed, a journalist, a firefighter, an argentinean tourist, and two tour company employees. N

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.