Transcript for President Trump's evolution on foreign policy, from campaign to Syria strike

Donald Trump has long argued that America should stay out of the Syrian civil war. So tonight's action marks a stunning turnaround. Let's listen to Mr. Trump's evolution in his own words. Syria's a mess. You look at what's going on with ISIS, now think of this. We're fighting ISIS, ISIS wants to fight Syria, why are we fighting ISIS in Syria? Let them fight each other and pick up the remnants. They ask me, what are you going to do in Syria, what are you going to do, are you going to attack Russia, start World War III? Syria -- I don't want to start World War III over Syria, believe me. I don't like Assad at all but Assad is killing ISIS. Russia is killing ISIS. And Iran is killing ISIS. And those three have now lined up because of our weak foreign policy. I will tell you that attack on children yesterday had a big impact on me. My attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much. I think what happened in Syria is one of the truly egregious crimes and it shouldn't have happened. Let's go back to Cecilia Vega at the white house. Cecilia, it's clear if you look at trump's statements that the images out of Syria had a huge impact on him. However, the images out of Syria in 2013, when the government there launched a chemical attack on its own people, those were also searing. What do you think has changed in the meantime? You know, Dan, I was on capitol hill today. That is exactly what one Democrat told me, that president trump, had he not seen those images? 2013? They're wondering what caused this soul-searching move and shift in the president's tone. Especially we're hearing that from his critics tonight. The president stood right here in the rose garden, it was just yesterday, he said he saw those images along with the rest of the world, those images none of us could look away from, children, elderly, families. The president said, I now have a responsibility. And something in him has changed. And it was a remarkable thing to hear, especially from a president as you know that so many feel like he doesn't have the ability to change on a dime. He doesn't seem like a man who emotes very much. To hear that coming from him was something pretty shocking. We ask for god's wisdom as we face the challenge of our very troubled world. We pray for the lives of the wounded and for the souls of those who have passed. His speech tonight was remarkable, at least in my eyes. I'd never seen him talk about god so much. You watch him more closely than almost anybody, have you ever seen him speak like this before? Not in the terms that he used tonight, praying for the wounded, praying for the dead, may god watch over their souls. But he is a man who does bring in some relimb just language into his speech at times. If I were to put myself in his head a little bit, do a little Donald Trump whispering if I can, I think there is nothing about this job that won't change someone. That he has to be moved, being a president of this country, 70-order days in now, and be faced with the images and the consequences of his actions as he sits in that oval office and makes decisions like the one that he made tonight. I'm not surprised to hear him bring faith into this conversation. And we hope that as long as America stands for justice, then peace and harmony will in the end prevail. It's interesting to hear the president, a president who again both as president ask candidate has tried to talk America out of deeper involvement in Syria. Tonight he tried to reframe getting rid of weapons of mass destruction as in America's vital interests. And earlier Tuesday, he said said he didn't want to be president of the world, he wanted to be president of the United States of America. Now he's talking to the world. I just want to go back to your idea about religion. Policy is often personal. When a president gets in there and they can relate to something, it becomes personal. I think that's what happened to Donald Trump. He is a grandfather. He's a grandfather, he has grandchildren. He watched those videos and I am sure he thought of his own, like you probably thought of your own son and the rest of us thought of our own children or grandchildren. It is a personal decision sometimes. You don't want to be emotional when you make decisions, when you make such important decisions like that. But sometimes you really can't help it. Ryan, Martha, Steve and Cecilia in Washington, thank you all, really appreciate it on the

