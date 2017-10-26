Transcript for Many private rhino farmers say dehorning is a no-brainer to save animals: Part 2

Reporter: This could become the new Normal in South Africa. Herds of hornless rhino. We want our rhino to last for as many years as possible. We want to be able to harvest horns whenever we can, to meet the international demand. Reporter: Many farmers say it's a no-brainer. Even owners like Lynn mctavish, who once opposed dehorning, have had a change of heart. Whether we like it or not, we have to dehorn these rhino. I fought that decision for about five years. And that cost us five rhino. And plunged us into the worst nightmare we've ever been in. And I will never get over it. Critics would say the dehorning means you want to make money, you want to be rich, and this is against what they've been fighting for to save the lives of the rhinos. Exactly. As I said, dehorning has been a last resort. We've got our backs up against a wall now. Reporter: But dehorning entails a new threat. The risks are extremely high. The minute the horn comes off the animal, the risk is immediately on the owner. You have weapons, everything else here, for protection. Yeah. So everyone is armed. Reporter: A you calf is up first. They dart it right away. But the mother needs a second dose. Nico comes in for the dart and off they go. The horns are cut and sanded, leaving behind only a couple of inches so it can regrow. Only a year old, it breaks my heart that we have to dehorn him. But they will kill him for that much history, it's ridiculous. Really sad. And they look so beautiful with the horns on. Reporter: Every single horn is collected, measured, and bagged in front of a nature conservation representative. 35 centimeter the circumference -- Our intention is not to flag them off at all. It's to slowly supply the a demand. We can do that with a few horned rhino. Reporter: Again, rhino horn is basically just keratin, like fingernails. It's just shavings from the horn. It looks exactly the same as if you clip your nails. It's keratin with hair in it that forms the horn. Reporter: The horn grows back, providing an inexhaustible supply of a commodity more valuable than gold. We're seeing the rhino can be the goose that's going to lay its own golden egg. Reporter: The debate has reached a boiling point. On the potential lifting of the controversial ban that would make it legal to sell rhino horn internationally. It was incredibly encouraging to see a number of African ministers standing shoulder to shoulder, how dare you come to Africa and try to prescribe to us our conservation policies and strategies? Reporter: Many private rhino owners in South Africa believe that lifting the ban will curb poaching. But not everyone agrees. Unfortunately what's happened is individuals are banking on extinction. So we've seen a shift. It's gone from health to wealth. The reason this animal is being killed now is speculating on extinction. Reporter: This rhino owner allowed "Nightline" into his vault after we promised we would not show his face. You've been storing them for ultimate sale? We have to put them away. Who does want to buy them now? You export them. The only market is Asia. So it's not here. How much do you think you can get for for that? It's a lot of money, yeah. It's a lot of money. This is the gold and the diamonds of the modern world. Yes. Reporter: Millions of dollars worth waiting to be sold. Ey chopped him. Look here. I can put my whole hand in here. Reporter: With constant medical care, vet Louis greeve has kept him alive. What would you do if you found this poacher? They're dead. I'd chop them to pieces, I promise you. I find the poacher again, a few times we shot them. But next time he's dead. Dead, dead, dead. If we catch a poacher or kill a poacher, he's been replaced the next day. The demand is so unbelievably high. If we don't do anything about it, we're losing these animals in our lifetime. Reporter: But with rhino horn demand at an all-time high, and criminal and terror groups profiting off the sale, rhinos not under lock and key are rapidly being poached into extinction. We're in a losing war. Hopefully we'll be able to buy them some time for humanity to sort of reassess itself. Reporter: Who will ultimately determine how much time the rhinos have left? I'm Bob woodruff for "Nightline" in South Africa.

