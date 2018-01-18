Transcript for Puerto Ricans celebrate the return of electricity to school after 112 days

And finally tonight, it's gift of light. Students and teachers jumping for joy at a school in San Juan Puerto Rico as the power suddenly turns back on You can hear the screaming. School officials say they have been without any electricity for 112 days since hurricanes Irma and MARIA devastated the island nearly four months ago. Nearly 40% of the customers are still awaiting power.

