Puerto Ricans celebrate the return of electricity to school after 112 days

The Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo in San Juan posted a video on Facebook showing students jumping for joy.
0:27 | 01/18/18

And finally tonight, it's gift of light. Students and teachers jumping for joy at a school in San Juan Puerto Rico as the power suddenly turns back on You can hear the screaming. School officials say they have been without any electricity for 112 days since hurricanes Irma and MARIA devastated the island nearly four months ago. Nearly 40% of the customers are still awaiting power.

