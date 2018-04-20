Transcript for The search for answers after Southwest plane's emergency landing

Here's ABC's Linzie Janis. Everydybreathe, relax! Ephiewly released videows at attendant urging camid chaos on southwest flight 1380. Everybody breathe! Passes terrified after the left engine exploded at 30eet. Then theunbelievable. Albuquerque bank executive Jennifer Riordan, a mother O two, returning from a business trip, was partially sucked out of the plane. ABC news learning today she was wear her St belt at the time. These two wonul men made her down and STD cpr. I think I can pbly tell you that there was significant trauma to they. Significant headauma. Facial trauma. Reportene of tho men whried to save her S his S F the first time day. I'm trained forrg tuations.and that'sust exactlwht was. Reporter: Surrounded by his family members, firefighter Andrew need detail the moments when he wentropassenger to what many are Callin ahero. I'm no different than any other firefighter in this count Reporter: Needum was travelin with his whole family when Ty heard a loud pop. He and fellow P Tim McGinty sprang into action, pulling Reardon back I the plane. Somebody screamed, we realizhat had happened when the window out. I tried and co just couldn't. Reporter: McGinty blockin the window with his back as edum performed cpr. Od put us all on that plane a reason, don't know why. Reporter: Sherry seers W on E plane returning home to Texas after a five-day business trip. He plane dipped the left deep almosttiks if we slammed on T brakes. Reporter: Investigators now in midair. 14 people on board. Number oneine failure -- Reporter: Is on Tay wh southwe airlines flight 1380aring 144 passenger andiv crew, left new rk's Laguardia at10:43 A.M. Headed for las. At 11:04, it reached a cruisg altitude of 32,000 feet. But th aew minutes later -- Thengine exploded. And a shard F engine shared the glass on exit row. Repr:me later the plane plunged nrly 20,000 feet, bni harrowing 22-minute ordeal. As soon hat left engine was ripped art, the jet banked severely to the , mor than 40 degrs.a Normal steep bank isbo degrees. Radar shows the track as plane isiverted to Philadelphia. Air traffic control kws an emergency is inbound. The pil calmly relaying the unbelievable tails. We've got injuredpaengers. Injur passengers, okay you -- is your airplane physically on fire? No, it'sot on fire, but paf it's min they said there's hole. And someone went ou I'm sorry, you said there was a hole and somebody W out? Yeah. Reporter: As fellow passen were tryino help don, others likearty Martinez worried it could be their fin moments. I remember the win bei incredibly loud there being a lot of shaking and a lot of rattling. All I could think about was tting communication to my loved . Eporter: He ldn to field goal live in the hop O reaching his friends and family. Put yoursel in this situation. Use I didn't know whether to, you know -- whether to text my mom first, my dad, my little brother -- msisters -- you know. The people thatn a lot to me back home. And I remember being so like parazed inhat moment. Reporter: Theil decide the safest option I to maintain their high D. Hitting the pavementafely at anhour, 55 miles an hour fas than a N landing. Treto balance this in their mind, H do I make sure the airplane's safe, ntrollableand we're going in for a safe lag, B I also need to get on the to GE son medical attent epr: Once othe ground, passengers quickly evacuated. At least seven sfered mino injuries. Officials sayreardon died of bl force Tuma during the incident. Todayffic continue their inignstakingly check the shredded engine and de discovered on the ground in three separate locations. Last year, the proposed inspec of a higher-use 737 engines. A directive that wasn't following a similar southwest incident in 16 where the fuselage was daged but not pierced. At the time,thwest and several other airlines asked for more time to complete inspections. These are old engine 40,000 cycle meaning they've taken off and landed 40 pes. So they're old. They'rigue the. And apparently they' deloping fatigue cracks. And you have to use inspection tenies such aslt to see these cracks. Orter: Thency says they're going to actinwo weeks, concerned that R planes a at risk. The FAA says least220 jet engines will be inspected for signs of fatigue. Tt number could be much higher southwest says, in part I November of 2017, southwest initiated and imted a hancement to our maintenance program toarform trasonic inspection of all fan blades during each seduled fan blade thoseommended inspections lastar,t did impleme its own inspection program, and sincesweek's fatality, it hased tho inspections. The 73 is gre airplane. The cfm-56 is a great engine. So the question is, whyid southwest, why did oneairline, have two ientsha ended up being ous? Rter: Two days after the incident aboard flight praise continues to pour I pilot tammie Jo Shults, one of the first women to fly Navy fighter jets, a copilotn elisor, air force veteran.thewo putting out a statement Ng in rt, we all feel we simply D our jobs. Our hearts heavy. We appreciate the outpouringf sut. I would say tohe T, thyou. Thank you for being calm. Collected. Very confident andcourageous. Reporter: These pho sho ts momentsfter the plane's dric landing comforting shaken gers. That pilot was nerves O steel. She's an awe subpsome dy. We hope one day to meet, to tell her thank you in person, that sheave U another gay day to walk on Thi Earth. Reporter: In a passage for th book"military fly Mo theot remembered her ambition to y,aln early meeting wit another female tor. My heart jumped.girls didfl set to work trying took into T club." Now Shults the latest member of another exclusive . Ining hero pilot cap plane on the dson river a a double engine ure. I would compare her to sully. Ye I Rea would. Yeah. She's a ameca hero. Reporter: For "Nighin I'lianis in New York.

