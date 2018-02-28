-
Now Playing: Florida students return to school following mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Students in Florida return to school in emotion
-
Now Playing: Dozens of police officers stand guard as students return to school after massacre
-
Now Playing: Siblings who survived Florida school massacre on returning to school
-
Now Playing: Appalling conditions inside Syrian refugee camp on Lesbos
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel on Oscars hosting: 'It's fun when things go wrong.'
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams' husband welcomes her back to tennis with a surprise
-
Now Playing: Marjory Stoneman Douglas students return to campus this week after deadly shooting
-
Now Playing: How this fashion influencer makes money through her Instagram posts
-
Now Playing: Working out with a math teacher-turned model and Instagram star
-
Now Playing: Students react to school officer who did 'nothing' during Florida school shooting
-
Now Playing: New film sounds the alarm on those caught in the so-called school-to-prison pipeline
-
Now Playing: Major League Baseball honors victims of Marjory Stoneman
-
Now Playing: The debate over arming teachers in the wake of Parkland shooting
-
Now Playing: Continued airstrikes in Syria kill hundreds in East Ghouta
-
Now Playing: The story behind the language spoken in 'Black Panther'
-
Now Playing: Florida school shooting survivors demand change during visit to state capital
-
Now Playing: Chris Cornell's widow opens up about her husband's addiction before his suicide
-
Now Playing: Evangelist Billy Graham, known as 'America's Pastor,' dies at 99
-
Now Playing: Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are the latest rage, but skeptics warn about bubble