Transcript for Simone Biles' response to 'DWTS' judges 'smiling' comments was pure gold

Finally tonight, turns out Simone Biles is as quick with the comeback as she is with the double twisting, double back somersault. Simone Biles showing off her flawless moves on "Dancing with the stars." Simone! Earn applause from the audience and mixed feedback from the judges. Sometimes you dance on the metronome beat, so precisely hitting the beat. When host Tom Bergeron weighed in -- I was waiting for your to smile at the condominiums, you didn't. Smiling doesn't win you gold medals. Reporter: And nobody knows that better than Biles. Holding 19 olympic and world championship medals. But the fierce competitor's blunt answer igniting a firestorm on social media. Uniting women fed up with being told to smile. One writing, I've been told to smile all my life. Especially by men. Now I can reply, smile doesn't win gold medals. Another tweeting, note to men and negative nellys, a woman's value shouldn't come down to whether she smiles and makes you feel good. Tom Bergeron taking Biles' comment to heart apologizing. The question I should have asked and have of many contestants, what's your reaction to the judges' comments? Following up, love at Simone Biles' crisp response to my clumsy question. Curious how she felt about judges' comments. I unwittingly added to the smile pile. Biles keeping that classy form writing back, we love you, Tom. She is clearly dancing on. Back in the ballroom competing next week. Good for her. It was mother Teresa who said, let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.