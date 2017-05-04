{"id":46587638,"title":"'Speechless' cast on how groundbreaking comedy stays heartfelt","duration":"5:49","description":"The stars of the ABC series about a family of a boy with cerebral palsy talks about how the show is making a difference.","url":"/Nightline/video/speechless-cast-groundbreaking-comedy-stays-heartfelt-46587638","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}