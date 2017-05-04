'Speechless' cast on how groundbreaking comedy stays heartfelt

More
The stars of the ABC series about a family of a boy with cerebral palsy talks about how the show is making a difference.
5:49 | 04/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Speechless' cast on how groundbreaking comedy stays heartfelt

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46587638,"title":"'Speechless' cast on how groundbreaking comedy stays heartfelt","duration":"5:49","description":"The stars of the ABC series about a family of a boy with cerebral palsy talks about how the show is making a difference.","url":"/Nightline/video/speechless-cast-groundbreaking-comedy-stays-heartfelt-46587638","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.