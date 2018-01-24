Transcript for 'Get Out' stars, director on tackling racial issues in Oscar-nominated thriller

picture probably because it came out of fear. "Get out" could sweep four academy award nomination best original screen play, actor, best picture is the biggie. Low budget horror films are not supposed to do that but "Get out" is a timely profound picture about race and the oscars aren't quite so white any more writer/director Jordan Peele tweeting this today -- you did this thank you. Last February the film grossed $250 million worldwide 55 times the cost it took to make. Sleeper box office smash turned now Oscar contender, holding a horror tinted mirror up to our faces. Temming the story of a racial monster that lurks under the surface that we weren't talking about. You got your tooth brush. Sure. Here's the basic premise. Do they know I'm black. Should they. She plays a rich white girl taking black boyfriend Chris home for the first time. Have you been home through the going to the parents house with the white girlfriend. Yes. I am married to a great woman, obviously. I wrote this before I met her so can't blame this on my current in-laws. She will toy with her family and imply it's them. I'm like no, not true. Take some road trips. Don't go all bujy. There was time in the past I met white girlfriend's parent and I was nervous. Where there's fear there's a horror movie. That's the state you want a horror movie to be in. Why Daniel? Daniel, just, I mean, really, you know the answer because you've seen the movie look at the guy. How are you not scared of this man. Was he actually cry sng. Yes. Five times in a row the guy does the scene the tear start falling. It's like all them moving. Because they're probably hip advertised. I feel everyone has opinion on interrelationships. It's a horror film about that. I mean, I want to see that. What happens, how, how does it manifest. Apparently a bunch of broerngs mibroerng brothers are missing in the suburbs. Is genius producers got it. Among them Jason Blum. 99 ways it could have gone wrong, happy Jordan Peele got it right. Anyone else did it don't know if it would work. The timing of joke. Timing of a scare. Where you put it. The rhythm. It's harder than one would think. Why horror? For me it's about conquering my own fear. Facing my own fear. The reason anybody watches horror movies is just that. Question get to look our deepest fears straight down the barrel. Laugh at them and walk away having dealt with that. So is it true? Is it better? Wow. Wow. Is your beepest fear the axe murderer or the casual rapist. It's a little of both. You ever play golf. Two years ago. I wasn't very good. I do know tiger. That's great. I know Tiger Woods. Does that stuff happen to you? Oh, yeah, that's every day being black in this country. I think they are trying to say disregard for the humanity of the person, you automatically see color first. It doesn't enrage me but what it represents does. I did think have I ever done anything like that Tiger Woods thing. As you should. I have. You have. My view is not that white people are bad. Everyone is genetically pre-disposed to categorize. The way we are meant to deal with that is to be woke. To be able to acknowledge that in ourselves. So how long has this been going on? This thing? Say someone is saying something to you and are trying to be welcoming but the actual impact is that it's eliminating and makes you isolated. Four months. Five months. Actually. She's right. I'm wrong. Atta boy, better get used to saying that. And because they don't come from your perspective they don't understand. It's a lack of understanding. No matter who you are, where you're from, when you step into that theater you see the world through Chris's eyes. Are you now Jordan Peele the horror movie director is that who you are now. Say it again, I love it. Yes I'm complicated. A golden statue March 4th would make him simply Jordan Peele Oscar winning director. I'm Nick for "Nightline" in los Angeles.

