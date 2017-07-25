Transcript for Steve Madden's unconventional path to shoe success and a second chance

joining us. Steve madden is a billion dollar company, all of that success led the man behind the brand down a difficult path. Now he's back at the business he loves, using his second chance to help his fellow inmates to find their footing. My fantasy is to make every shoe for every person in the world. Rock and roll and sneakers, baby. You might not know his face, but if you were a shoe lover, you know his name. Steve madden. That's a great friggin shoe. What are you wearing? Don't wear those again. It will be the shortest intern program ever. You better get a pair of shoes, honey. Now you know. Don't let it happen again. The shoe designer and businessman started his brand in 1990 with just $1100. It looks cheap. We're going to get away with it. Today he's the forest behind a multi-billion dollar brand. How many pairs of shoes do you own personally. Three maybe. Just three? I don't wear a ot of different shoes. His path to success took a turn, two and half year prison stint. What was that like? Life in prison. It was terrible, as bad as you you can imagine. He was convicted of stock manipulation. Monies and securities fraud. What went through your mind, first thought. You know, it's like you're in shock, you're numb, kind inform shock. As his business began to boom in the early 90s went public with his public house. Steve madden. Steve. The same firm that was the inspiration for "The wolf of Wall Street". It was a great movie. You liked the movie? I loved it. You weren't cringing. I was cringing. Lft's give it up for Steve madden and his awesome Mary Lou. It was loosely depicted in the film. It was a way of raising money to push this dream and it was a lot more money I could get from anywhere. I think it was like $6 million. Which was like $6 billion. For me. This is cute. Yep. For madden, who has been sober since 1989. So this is her shoe. Money now filled the void once occupied by a life of partying, drugs and alcohol. Money was your thing. Yes for sure. And you pursued it to the nth degree. Yes absolutely. How did you get in trouble. I got in trouble with these ipos I was trading with them on these new stocks that went public and so then I got in trouble. So you got inside information. Well it was kind of a gray area, but yes, you could say it was securities fraud. When the feds caught on he was sentenced to 41 months in prison and forced to redesign as CEO. Everybody makes mistakes, the question is when you get caught are you upset you made the mistake or that you got caught. That's the question, right, that is the question, like Shakespeare. That is the question. And how do you answer that question? Well on TV I have to say I am upset that I made the mistake. But in real life. No I was upset that I took shortcuts and -- I was, yes. He decided to turn prison to a positive, taking his second chance and paying it forward. People you were in prison with got jobs at madden. I had four or five guys now. Some guys last, some don't. You try to help them get on their feet. Semaj says he's back on his feet because of madden. He can always get things done that's why he is called the general. He was serving a six-year sentence for drug trafficking when he first met madden. They worked together in the prison yard. Never ever have I seen more of a down-to-earth white guy than Steve madden, like, this guy's just down-to-earth. S he attended the standing-room only classes that madden taught in prison. Most of the guys I taught were drug dealers, I said it's just sales, it's illegal, take thatte entrepreneurial spirit and do something you don't have to go to jail for. Madden has a senior merchandising coordinator now. This is the man right here. Everybody has to know this. This is my best guy right here. Although he is not CEO, Steve madden the company is still very much about Steve madden the person. I'm trying not to get crazy. I flipped out on somebody it was like oh, god. His shoe empire raked in $1.4 billion in sales last year a mid a difficult retail climate. The company selling nearly 105 pairs of shoes every minute. That's the first shoe I made in this building. His first shoe Marilyn is proudly displayed in the office. The first shoe he once sold out of the back of a car. How's it feel looking at that 25 years later. It is a great shoe, it was 27 years ago. Madden is making his life story into upcoming documentary "Maddman" the Steve madden story, from growing up and to his four kids. What's life like when you ha hang out with your kids. I'm a waiter. That's what I am. I am a waiter. I walk around with a towel on my arm and I tray. That's what I do. When he's not with his kids frequently visits stores, fixing things that don't look right. It looks cheap like a forever 21 shoe. At the office he's involved with every decision what's everyone think of that. I like it a lot. Here in his local factory in queens some designs are in skmaul batches to small batches to test at local stores. How long until that is in stores. Could be in the stores this weekend. This weekend? Where are we Wednesday? It's possible. Do you have a favorite shoe of all time? You know, I don't. There are certain things I like. I like what's current. I like what'sot and current. Some of that inspiration comes from his love of music. He's even got his own record label. What makes a great shoe? A great shoe is like a great song. You are alone in your car, you're driving, the song comes on and you get that little tingle in your spine that's what a great shoe is like. And call it a hit. It's a hit. The hit maker is still looking forward. To his next step. What's next for you personally? Keep trying to grow and evolve as a person. Sounds a little mushy. But you know, that's a good goal. For nightline, I'm Rebecca Jarvis in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.