Transcript for Talking with Michigan Voters About Why They Went for Trump

the oat of office at the U.S. Capitol Friday, he will be there in no small part because of the votes of people in Michigan, a state that was supposed to be a lock for Hillary Clinton. Tonight Terry Moran goes to Michigan to hear how trump voters feel about their choice now. Only in the midwest does somebody actually stop. So nice. Love the midwest. We're in Michigan on a trip to Mccomb county just north of Detroit. Blue collar town. Historically home to auto workers, union members. This was supposed to be a stronghold in the Democrats' great blue wall. But it crumbled here. Mccomb swung to trump bigly. Trump, 54%. Clinton's 42%. We will make Michigan io the manufacturing hub of the world once again. When trump came here, the national media laughed at him. They said, there's no way he's going to win Mccomb county. He wiped Hillary out here. We want to find out what the people of Mccomb county feel as the inauguration arrives. Our first stop, Laurie's cafe in Warren. This is a place hard hit by free trade and the movement of jobs overseas and people very, very dissatisfied. Some see president-elect trump more as someone who'd fit in around here, rather than an elite Manhattan business mogul. And trump capitalized on the real anxiety here, a sense that the middle class way of life is slipping out of reach. I said, if he wins Mccomb, this county, he keeps Oakland county close, which he did, he's got a shot at winning Michigan. That's how he won. That's how he did it. He flipped -- nationally he flipped 200 counties. With all due respect, Vladimir Putin didn't do that, the voters did. Reporter: Still, these midwesterners aren't completely happy about Donald Trump and his antics, especially on Twitter. They say they could teach him something about manners. My mother always told me, if you have nothing nice to say, don't say nothing at all. Reporter: Back on the road we got a call from a politician who really knows this the place. Candace Miller, former congresswoman, now Mccomb county's public works commissioner. I think trump would win by an even bigger margin today. Why, you? While he was talking about currency manipulations and losing our jobs to Mexico, Hillary was talking about identity politics and what bathroom people are going to use. We couldn't get it, we want to go to work here. Any other place I should drive? I'd go to bowling alleys. Bowling alleys is where you found everybody. Reporter: A couple of minutes down the road, we found Shelby lanes. Figured we'd knock some pins around. We need Jason magic, a local magician and comedian, and he's thinking about our new president in an unusual way. How are you sleeping now? I feel like I've asked a girl out on a date and she hasn't said yes yet. I'm waiting. It's either going to go really good or really bad. That anticipation is where I'm at now. Reporter: After spending October crisscrossing the country during the lead-up to the election, it's easy to understand that apprehension. My god, what else can happen in this election? Reporter: We went places where the enthusiasm trump stirred was palpable. So was the anger. The corporate media in our country is no longer involved in journalism. They're a political, special interest, no different than any lobbyist or other financial entity -- Me? -- With a total political agenda -- That's a little bit much. Nazi media. I think he did the swastika incorrectly but we get the message. I traveled to western Pennsylvania. These are working class white communities away from major metropolitan areas. Donald Trump, Donald Trump! Reporter: As Mccomb county, this community was hit hard by a change in economy. How many of you have been affected by job loss? Can you do that again? Pretty much everybody. Here the divide in our country came into perfect focus. Pretend I'm a Hillary person. Ugh. That bad, huh? Would we be able to talk? Would we be able to -- No. No? Why not? This whole class is trump. How are we going to run the country together? Donald Trump will have to answer that question from the inaugural stage in less than 48 hours. The country is divided. Donald Trump is a tough task ahead of him to bring the nation together. Many Americans are looking to his inaugural address as that first step. Reporter: He'll have to attempt this amidst a growing list of boycotters from Democrats in the house, the president-elect brushing off the protests during an interview with "Fox and friends." Let's see what happens. As far as other people not going, that's okay, because we need seats so badly. I hope they give me their tickets. Reporter: Another item, ongoing confirmation hearings. Can you assure this committee that you will not cut one dollar from either medicare or medicaid? Senator, I believe that the metric ought to be the care that the patients are receiving -- I take that as no? Reporter: Kellyanne Conway remaining positive. We hope and expect we'll be able to have a peaceful transition of government, which includes having a cabinet in place. Realistically, in all likelihood, Donald Trump will not have all his cabinet nominees confirmed by Monday. That's one hurdle the new president's going to have to overcome during his first work week in Washington. Reporter: Another hurdle, keeping those sky-high campaign promises. We will build a great wall and Mexico will pay for the wall 100%. Reporter: Now he says American taxpayers are going to pay for the wall up front and promises Mexico will reimburse the U.S. But at our last stop in Michigan, a midwestern classic, the great skate roller rink, life goes on. It's our lucky night. This is family skate night. And scout night. And when in Mccomb county, do as the locals do. Though it's been years since I skated. Most of them are -- Reporter: Just off the rink, girl scout troop leader Kim Newman shows off the badges her 8-year-old Briana earned. Girls selling their cookies. Reporter: A lot of girl power and no hard feelings about not electing the first woman president. I'm happy that most of my family choose him to be our president. Reporter: Kim says she worries about the message trump may be sending to children. I have a daughter who's 8 years old. I have a son who's 15. I hope maybe once he's in office he kind of reforms some of what comes out of the mouth. You want to see him up his game a little bit? Absolutely. Reporter: Still, like so many people we talked with in Mccomb county, Michigan, Kim says it's time for a change. I think we need someone who's going to find that middle ground for all of those people and give us some hope for the next four years. Reporter: As they say in the hokey pokey -- that's what it's all about. For "Nightline," I'm Terry Moran in Mccomb county, Michigan. Big thanks to Terry. We should point out, tune into "20/20" tomorrow night at 10:00 for an inauguration special. Then on Friday, all day coverage of the historic event.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.