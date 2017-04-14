Teen tweets about chicken nuggets, could set new record for most retweets ever

Carter Wilkerson, 16, tweeted at Wendy's and now is on his way to tying Ellen DeGeneres' famous Oscars selfie in retweets on Twitter.
1:10 | 04/14/17

Here's the thing. He's not famous. He says he wasn't even trying to be famous. So how did a 16-year-old nugget-loving kid end up playing chicken with Ellen degeneris? There's an unlikely new contender gunning for the most retweets ever. 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson is just 500,000 retweets away from tying Ellen's famous Oscar selfie. And the unlikely reason? Chicken nuggets. The Nevada teen tweeted at Wendy's last week asking, how many retweets would it take to win a year's supply of nuggets for free? Wendy's isn't that correctly replied, 18 million. Carter responding, consider it done. Going viral with #nugsforcarter getting upwards of 2.5 million retweets. Ellen, worried about losing the title, called out Wilkerson. This kid is on my heels, Carter, stop it right now. You mess with the bull, you get the horns. Carter isn't fazed. The nugget enthusiast tweeting a selfie, next time I eat these, they better be free. And that is what we call chutzpah in the digital age.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

