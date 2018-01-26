Transcript for Triumphant recovery for one Las Vegas shooting victim

We turn to a different story out of another shooting incident, involving a young concert in las Vegas. Doctors did not expect her to make it, but today she left the hospital. Here's ABC's Amy robach. Even though I will not be the same old jovana, I will come back stronger. Reporter: Jovana feeling stronger than ever, set to leave the hospitals just four months after being shot in the head during the massacre at an October concert in Las Vegas. On October 1st, a part of me changed. Reporter: A bullet lodged in her brain during the shooting spree that left 58 people dead at the route 91 music festival. She was not expected to survive, let alone walk and speak again. I remember I spoke to three doctors there, and they all told me the same thing, that there was nothing they could do for jovana. And that it was a non-survivable injury. Reporter: But she persevered with help from the neurological institute in Phoenix. Re-learning how to do everyday tasks once again. She has been a go-getter, amazing, really has worked hard at everything we've given her. Reporter: Now although her recovery is still an uphill battle, her family is ready for the next chapter of their lives to begin and leave their horrible tragedy in the past. We will not let people like him win, and we will not live in fear.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.