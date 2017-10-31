Trump foreign policy adviser has pleaded guilty, as Manafort, Gates are indicted

More
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that the announcements had "nothing to do with the president and nothing to do with the president's campaign or campaign activity."
8:00 | 10/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump foreign policy adviser has pleaded guilty, as Manafort, Gates are indicted

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50827166,"title":"Trump foreign policy adviser has pleaded guilty, as Manafort, Gates are indicted ","duration":"8:00","description":"White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that the announcements had \"nothing to do with the president and nothing to do with the president's campaign or campaign activity.\"","url":"/Nightline/video/trump-foreign-policy-adviser-pleaded-guilty-manafort-gates-50827166","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.