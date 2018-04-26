Transcript for Trump responds to Kanye West tweets of support: 'MAGA!'

?????? ?????? Kanye west proving his power. Sending fans into a frenzy by tweeting love for his dragon energy brother, president trump. Showing off his make America great again hat. ?????? ?????? the president making their bromance stronger posting, thank you, Kanye, very cool. But all the lights shining on Kanye attracting some detractors. ?????? ?????? some saying this is not the same rapper who took president bush to task in a benefit for hurricane Katrina. George Bush doesn't care about black people. Kim Kardashian west rushing to her husband's defense writing, he's a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? And Kanye clarifying, I don't agree with everything trump does, I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. Talk about politics making strange bedfellows.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.