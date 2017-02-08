Transcript for Turning your pets into social influencers

And finally tonight, sure, maybe your pet is cute and maybe you get lots of likes when you post pics online. But does your dog or cat have an agent? Here's MARIA schiavocampo. Move over Kardashians. You have competition. They're called pet influencers. They partner with brands to promote products. They tend to resonate better with consumers. They reach everyone. Reporter: Some pet owners making this a career. Like Lonnie who left her career to start a dog agency. A move inspired by her own little superstar, 4-year-old Chloe, the mini frenchie. What makes an animal connect with people? With human focus. Reporter: Animals bring in anywhere from 2,000 to $5,000 per sponsored post. What are the guidelines? Definitely posting regularly. It should be on brand with the message you're creating. Thank you for watching ABC news tonight. And as always we're online 24/7 and on our nightline Facebook

