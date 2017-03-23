Transcript for A new twist on the classic 'Wizard of Oz' tale

Finally tonight, pay no attention to the drag queen behind the curtain. It's been nearly 80 years since the world first fell in love with Dorothy. There's no place like home. It's been called one of the most influential films of all-time. From the silver screen to the wiz to Broadway's "Wicked." "The wizard of oz" has been a cultural phenomenon spanning generations and genres. Now in Broadway and YouTube star tadra hall's newly released "Straight out that oz." It features lions and tigers and drag queens with a special appearance by none other than drag whiz rupaul. ??? He had that sex appeal ??? The superstar's bewitching take on a timeless classic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.