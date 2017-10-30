Transcript for 'Wheel of Fortune' host Vanna White reveals her one true love

When I was five years old my grandmother taught me how to finish today and of course as the years and I and I stopped doing it all the time until I started wheel of fortune my hairdresser was pushing a baby blanket for her baby. So I picked it up again and I have never stopped noticing all are now. Oh my guys let me terrier around. I love making baby blankets look at this little baby. I'd Wear that. This is all lines and lines. Let economic homeowners. Aging and when I go to the yarn store I go crazy it's been hours. Picking colors. I love it is happy when I started my online and beyond that I wanted to donate half of them sent back to charity so I chose saint June. And to date we have donated one point eight million dollars warms my heart. Okay.

