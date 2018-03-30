Transcript for Widespread protests continue over killing of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police

Dan Harris. It's another day of anger and frustration in the capital of California. The city of Sacramento has experienced two weeks of unrest since the death of 23-year-old stephon Clark father of two boys, ages one and three, was killed by police in his grandmother's backyard. . Earlier today, he was laid to rest. I am. Stephon Clark. I am. Stephon Clark. The reverend Al Sharpton delivering a fiery eulogy. This boy should be alive today. It's time for us to go down and stop this madness. Clark family has retained renown civil rights attorney who represented Treyvon martin and brown. We are going to have our own au auto opsy. The investigation into Clark's death is ongoing. My team and I at the California department of justice will do everything in our power to ensure this investigation is fair, thorough and impartial. The California district attorney office is providing over sight of the investigation. Clark was killed March 18th by two officers responding to a report of a man vandalizing a car. He's looking into another car. Overhead a police helicopter, infrared video tracking Clark. On the ground shaky body cam pick up the frantic pursuit. As they close in one of the officers shouts "Gun" seconds later both officers open fire shooting 20 times. . Leaving stephon Clark dead, an iPhone not a weapon, by his side. Why he got shot so many times, he was -- They could have set up a parameter, could have given him command of orders and allowed him to comply with those orderers. They could have done so many things to deescalate the situation. ABC news correspondent and I watched together. They did give him opportunity to show his hands. Talking about probably a dark object. Doesn't have to be ab actual gun, it only has to be that the police officer perceives the threat. When he yells, gun, gun, gun could be their strongest defense. Yes he perceived it was a gun giving him the license to fire. Once again the law says as long as an officer reasonably believes he or she is in danger deadly force is justifiable. Would an officer acting in the same circumstance consider this a reasonable action based on the facts as the officers knew them. Following the shooting the officers also muted their body camera. That one faktd can be very egregious to determine whether or not the officers keep their jobs. The family believes that something nefarious was going on at that time. They believe that's when they started to conspire to try to cover this up. Running south. Sacramento police say the officers in the helicopter witness Clark break I glass door before telling the units to move in and released this statement -- The two officers who shot Clark have a combined six years on the job with the Sacramento police department. Before that they each had four years guys other departments. Both officers are now on paid administrative leave. Do you think these officers are going to find them selves in a court of law facing charges? I don't think so. Just looking at this, the legal standard is whether or not the force was justified. I just can't imagine that even an external investigation is going to determine that this shooting was unjustified. We need more training because this young man, a father of two, shouldn't be dead. He had no weapon. Clark had been staying at his grandmother's home on the night he was killed. He had two felony counts of domestic abuse to which he pled guilty and agreed to under go treatment. Also had other charges including robbery. Pleaded no contest and year on work project to satisfy his jail term. These officers no nothing on the scene, it only matters what the officers knew at the time they are pursuing the suspect. As to accusation of racism it is not clear if he was African-American? Is he black, white, Asian? He had a hoodie on, I couldn't tell. The fact the young man was running does he not have some justification in being afraid of the police. Maybe he's afraid of the police. That he was running doesn't mean he's guilty of anything. No it doesn't. That's what I think is so difficult about the scene we see over and over again. There are young black men that are simply afraid of the police because young black men statistically are killed unproportionately compared to the rest of the population. The family has been vocal in their outrage. Why not shoot them in the arm, the leg, a taser, why? Stephon Clark, stephon Clark, stephon Clark! Tuesday at a city hall meeting Clark's older brother interrupted the meeting angrily confronting the mayor. He apologized the next day. Let's step away from this where are we as a country now we have an accumulation of cases like this. There is this fundamental distrust between the police and the communities they police. When you have the community that's being pleased so afraid of possibly being killed by the neighborhood police officer it's a recipe for disaster. The white house is calling it a local matter. This is something that is a local matter and something we feel should be left up to the local authorities. The president is very supportive of law enforcement, but at the same time in these specific cases and specific incidents those will be left up to local authorities to make that determination and not something for the federal government to weigh into. The president's press secretary said this is a local matter, no, this is not a local matter. They've been killing young, black men all over the country. The shooting has reignited the kind of protests against police killing that's spread over the last several years in cities such as Ferguson, Milwaukee, and Baton Rouge where the Louisiana attorney general said the state wouldn't bring rj chas against the two police officers involved in the 2016 shooting of atton sterling. Louisiana department of justice cannot proceed with a prosecution of either offensive lake or office Sal Mon. Cellphone video taken by witnesses show sterling wrestled to the ground by two cops trying to restrain him both officers react to something and reach for their gun. Gun. Hey you Move I swear to god. Hey. . Yes the system has failed us. Yes it is disappointing. But as a family we're going to stay strong. Tonight in Sacramento the streets are quieter but so many left with this question, why does this keep happening? For "Nightline" this is Dan Harris in New York.

